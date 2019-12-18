Jim Fenlason, York Gardens
Jim Fenlason, a resident of York Gardens in Edina, gets help with his tie from Edina High School 11th-grader Deanna Balvoa during a portrait session at the senior living community Dec. 5. Balvoa and classmate Mindyrose Sinykin donated their services that day after a call went out for volunteers through their photography class. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Not to ruin the surprise, but families of residents at York Gardens Senior Living will be getting fresh portraits of their loved ones this holiday season, thanks to the services of two Edina High School photography students.

The 11th-graders visited York Gardens Dec. 5 to lend their skills after Susan Krantz, outreach and sales director at the facility, inquired at the school about volunteers. Aside from giving the residents a keepsake to pass along to their families for the holidays, the goal, Krantz explained, was “just to show that you’re beautiful at any age. And, I don’t know if our world always sees that.”

That mission fit in well with 11th-grader Deanna Balvoa’s current artistic focus on beauty standards. At the senior living facility, she found a wealth of fodder for that theme as a parade of faces with stories to tell appeared in her viewfinder.

“The emotions are etched on your skin forever,” Balvoa observed.

She and her partner in the photo event, Mindyrose Sinykin, both have an interest in portrait photography, but their involvement in the initiative came about spontaneously when Kimberly Raskin, their teacher in Digital Photography 3, asked for volunteers for the project on behalf of Krantz.

“Deanna and I were the only ones that raised our hands in the class,” Sinykin explained.

They would be held to that commitment, kept busy for virtually the entirety of the three-hour photoshoot, as occupants of the 76-unit York Gardens lined up for a sitting.

York Gardens, wide shot, portrait session
As York Gardens resident Jim Fenlason plays his violin, staff member Susan Krantz helps stage a portrait in the lobby of the senior living facility, while Edina High School students Deanna Balvoa, second from right, and Mindyrose Sinykin lend their photography skills to the Dec. 5 portrait event. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

This month’s holiday photo day was the first such event for the facility, but Krantz was hoping to make it a tradition, sensing a demand for the service.

“They love being acknowledged and valued,” she said of the residents.

Krantz envisions a lasting benefit gained from connecting youngsters with their elders.

“I love seniors, and I love high school kids,” she said, “and I think if we can foster a love for seniors and a connection with high school kids now, that they’ll just continue to serve them as they get older.”

