Not to ruin the surprise, but families of residents at York Gardens Senior Living will be getting fresh portraits of their loved ones this holiday season, thanks to the services of two Edina High School photography students.
The 11th-graders visited York Gardens Dec. 5 to lend their skills after Susan Krantz, outreach and sales director at the facility, inquired at the school about volunteers. Aside from giving the residents a keepsake to pass along to their families for the holidays, the goal, Krantz explained, was “just to show that you’re beautiful at any age. And, I don’t know if our world always sees that.”
That mission fit in well with 11th-grader Deanna Balvoa’s current artistic focus on beauty standards. At the senior living facility, she found a wealth of fodder for that theme as a parade of faces with stories to tell appeared in her viewfinder.
“The emotions are etched on your skin forever,” Balvoa observed.
She and her partner in the photo event, Mindyrose Sinykin, both have an interest in portrait photography, but their involvement in the initiative came about spontaneously when Kimberly Raskin, their teacher in Digital Photography 3, asked for volunteers for the project on behalf of Krantz.
“Deanna and I were the only ones that raised our hands in the class,” Sinykin explained.
They would be held to that commitment, kept busy for virtually the entirety of the three-hour photoshoot, as occupants of the 76-unit York Gardens lined up for a sitting.
This month’s holiday photo day was the first such event for the facility, but Krantz was hoping to make it a tradition, sensing a demand for the service.
“They love being acknowledged and valued,” she said of the residents.
Krantz envisions a lasting benefit gained from connecting youngsters with their elders.
“I love seniors, and I love high school kids,” she said, “and I think if we can foster a love for seniors and a connection with high school kids now, that they’ll just continue to serve them as they get older.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.