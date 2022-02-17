State legislators from Senate District 49 met for a virtual town hall earlier this month to discuss the top issues they’re facing in the 2022 legislative session.
Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina), Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) and Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) spoke at the Feb. 3 town hall, moderated by the League of Women Voters Edina. Just following the start of the legislative session Jan. 31, the legislators met to discuss a variety of topics, including priorities for the session and intentions for the state’s projected $7.7 billion budget surplus.
Senate District 49 includes all of Edina, western Bloomington and small portions of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
Legislative priorities
To begin, moderator Cathy Cella asked the legislators to name their top three priorities for this year’s session.
López Franzen, who was elected last year as the Senate’s minority leader, responded that a productive conversation on public safety stemming from rises in certain crimes in the metro will be a top item for her office. In addition, dealing with economic matters, such as inflation, and upholding the quality of life for people amid the pandemic are also priorities.
Edelson, who with López Franzen helped pull together a group of suburban legislators, including Elkins, to combat crime, said addressing public safety in a bipartisan way is also a top priority. Investments in literacy for kids – and training for teachers through the LETRS program – were also measures Edelson said she will support this session.
She also mentioned the local option sales tax referendum that will go to Edina voters in November, allowing them to choose to impose a one-half percent sales tax to fund two projects: the Braemar Park Master Plan and Fred Richards Park Master Plan.
Among Elkins’ priorities for the session is increasing the supply of affordable housing through the Legalizing Affordable Housing Act bill that he authored. He is also prioritizing consumer data privacy through a bill he co-authored, and advocating for the use of data-sharing to address public safety and infrastructure.
Budget surplus
When asked what to do with the projected $7.7 billion state budget surplus, López Franzen, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, said the group would be looking at a variety of different proposals. The surplus could allow the state the opportunity to use one-time monies in certain areas.
“We have to be cautious to not put our state into a precarious situation in that we have deficits in the out years,” she explained. But funding for public safety measures and targeted tax cuts for social security, housing and childcare could also be considered, López Franzen explained.
Elkins said it would be important to look at the impact of inflation on the budget to get an honest estimate in order to accurately fund certain sectors, such as education, to ensure schools are not shorted on funds. Permanent tax cuts or spending increases should not be established because the budget surplus is not permanent, according to Elkins. A one-time tax rebate check, such as “Walz checks,” is a reasonable action to take, he said.
Investments in public safety are important, Edelson said. Replenishing funds for the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance Program should also be looked at, she added. But Edelson said she had concerns with the “Walz checks.”
“We really don’t need to spend everything,” Edelson said. “We should stockpile a little bit because … with where we’re at right now, we just don’t know what’s to come.”
Other topics discussed
Public safety, climate change and gun control were among more top issues discussed at the town hall.
On public safety, all of the legislators noted the importance of either intervention or diversion programs for youth involvement in crimes. Edelson mentioned the larger package of bills stemming from the suburban legislator group, which includes measures to track stolen vehicles without police pursuits and investment in the cadet program. Elkins added that through the use of information technology, more data, like pattern tracking, could be used to help solve crimes.
López Franzen noted that the legislators are looking to take short-term and long-term action to address the multi-faceted public safety needs. “It’s a complex issue and it’s going to need to really be analyzed ... to fix it,” she said.
Edelson noted that on climate change, the Minnesota House Climate Action Caucus proposed a $1 billion investment to addressing the issue. Making schools more energy efficient and the electrification of transportation are prominent aspects of that, she said.
Elkins said his specialty is electric transportation, adding that transportation is a major driver for greenhouse gases in the state.
When talking about climate, López Franzen said an emphasis on environmental justice is important. To not negatively affect certain communities, she said choosing a site for new recycling plants, as an example, should be carefully decided.
The legislators also were asked about gun control measures, given the politically divided Legislature. López Franzen started by mentioning the death of 15-year-old South Education Center student Jahmari Rice, who was shot and killed outside his Richfield school earlier this month.
She said that one bill won’t fix the issue, but neither will “doing nothing.” It’s something that can’t be ignored, she added.
And despite this, sentiment at the Minnesota Senate is focused more toward being tough on crime instead of tackling gun regulation, López Franzen noted.
Edelson said not being able to pass legislation on gun control, like a red flag law that has failed in the Legislature, is frustrating. “Like I’m mad,” she said. Addressing gun violence will take community investments and bipartisan support, she said. “I really do wish we could have better conversations at the Capitol,” she said.
“This is the single-most frustrating issue to me,” Elkins added.
Redistricting was also discussed at the town hall. New district maps have since been drawn up.
To watch the entire town hall, go to State Senator Melisa Franzen’s Facebook page.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.