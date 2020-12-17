Organizers of the “Seeds of Change” art installation at 50th & France have received one of the highest honors given to Edina residents: the Tom Oye Human Rights Award.
The exhibit, led by Edina High School’s Black Student Union, was a response to the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and an effort to uplift the Black Lives Matter movement. Rachel Adegbenro, former president of the Black Student Union, Rebecca Sorensen, who organized the project, and the Black Student Union as a whole were honored by the Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission as they accepted the award at a Dec. 1 City Council meeting.
“We’re super excited and very proud that the work that Rebecca and everyone else was involved in was appreciated and noticed,” said Adegbenro, a 2020 EHS graduate.
The exhibit featured a series of canvas-based artwork in flowerpots along West 50th Street in downtown Edina this summer. The pieces were created by a group of young artists in the community with messages of racial justice and inclusion.
The project’s goal was to start conversations about racial justice and show that black lives matter in Edina, Sorensen said.
Established in 2006, the Tom Oye Human Rights Award was created to recognize the late Tom Oye, who was an early and longtime member of the Human Rights and Relations Commission. Oye was also a second-generation Japanese-American who served in the 100th Infantry Battalion of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. In 2003, Oye received the Prize for Humanity from the Immortal Chaplains Foundation.
To receive the Tom Oye Human Rights Award, an Edina resident or residents are evaluated on showing respect and dignity for others, displaying courage and compassion in advancing human rights, and being a model leader in improving human relations.
Sorensen, who is also an Arts and Culture commissioner, said many of the first initiatives in Edina to help the community following Floyd’s killing were led by the Black Student Union. This included gathering donations for south Minneapolis and organizing a march, she said.
“I was really impressed with their effort,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen explained that she came up with the idea for an art installation after driving through south Minneapolis and seeing the art and murals. That’s when she approached Adegbenro and the idea became reality.
“It was just ... jumping on the effort that the Black Student Union was making already in our community and looking to see if there was a way to add a public art component to the work they were already doing,” Sorensen said.
After the art was installed, organizers hosted a dedication ceremony in July with speeches from Adegbenro and Sorensen as well as Mayor Jim Hovland and Minnesota House Rep. Heather Edelson.
Olivia Pierce, a 2020 EHS graduate and daughter of Edina City Councilmember-elect James Pierce, also sang her song, “X-Ray.” As a musical artist, Olivia Pierce goes by the name Moyana Olivia.
Adegbenro said she noticed that while growing up in Edina, issues about race and racism were often swept under the rug. The goal of the project included starting those much-needed conversations.
“I really just wanted people to see what was happening and talk about it more at the very least. Just to bring up the subject,” she said. “Hopefully, it’ll inspire someone or motivate someone to do more than just talk about but actually get involved.”
Sorensen said the project was a community effort, led by Black youth who emphasized the importance of making a change.
“To think that Edina ... sees the importance of starting conversations of change, of racial justice, and addressing inclusion in Edina ... enough to win this award just heightened everything that we did together,” she said.
