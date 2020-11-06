Edina Public Schools conducted a check-in last month with students, staff and parents to assess perceptions on schooling amid COVID-19.
The check-in, which was administered by a feedback survey, asked fourth- and fifth-graders, secondary students, staff and parents about their views on safety, learning, well-being, operations and equity within their learning. The Edina school district is currently using a hybrid learning model, where students physically come into school for some days of the week and attend class online for other days. Students also had the option to take classes fully online.
The district’s administration provided the results of the check-in to the Edina School Board Oct. 22 at a special meeting. Documents state that the district plans to use this check-in as a way to improve the learning environment for all.
For safety, staff mostly indicated they had no additional needs at the time of the survey. Others said the most pressing needs were hand sanitizer and more information on protocol for when COVID-19 cases arise.
For learning, students in grades 6-12 reported similar levels of engagement regardless of whether they were taking part in the hybrid model or Edina Virtual Academy. Fourth- and fifth-graders learning in fully virtual mode had a slightly higher level of engagement than those in the hybrid model by about 9 percentage points, according to district documents.
The number of staff who were least likely to agree that students are making sufficient learning progress amounted to 24%. About 42% of elementary students, 60% of secondary students and 40% of parents agreed that students are making sufficient learning progress.
Staff commented that maintaining COVID-19 protocols and not having adequate time to prepare for lessons have been the highest causes of stress.
For social and emotional wellness, the greatest amount of stress is among staff at about 46%, compared to secondary students at about 39% and parents at about 15%.
For operations, parents generally are more supportive than staff are in bringing elementary students in for more time in the classroom.
The district also examined the next steps regarding COVID-19 and its learning modes. This includes reviewing resources for staff, incorporating additional asynchronous learning days to provide for more professional development, finalizing family choices for hybrid or virtual learning for the second semester, and repeating a check-in in January.
