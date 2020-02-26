The Edina School Board on Feb. 10 overturned a decision to implement new class offerings after a previous formulation of the board approved a revised curriculum policy last year.
In November 2019, the Edina School Board approved a revision to the district’s policy covering “Educational Competencies, Academic Standards and Instructional Curriculum,” also known as Policy 601. The revised policy would have added a host of honors classes at the middle school and high school level.
However, when two new members joined the board in January, it became clear they would vote to undo the earlier decision.
Opponents to the revised policy argued it would put the needs of gifted and talented students ahead of other groups. They also criticized the revision for coming about without input from district administration and for providing too little time for implementation – the new classes would have been added for the next academic year.
Last month, the board – with Boardmembers Julie Greene and Janie Shaw replacing Amir Gharbi and Sarah Patzloff – voted 5-2 to hold up implementation of the honors courses in favor of forming a work group to address Policy 601. At this month’s regular meeting, the board took another step in undoing last year’s decision, voting to replace all of Policy 601 with its previous iteration as a work group convenes to re-evaluate the policy.
Boardmembers Owen Michaelson and Ellen Jones stuck to their previous votes in favor of the new version of the policy, while Greene, Shaw, and Boardmembers Leny Wallen-Friedman, Matt Fox and Erica Allenburg voted to temporarily revert to the previous policy.
Before the board’s vote to reinstate that version of the policy, Michaelson continued his defense of the plan to add the advanced classes.
“I think it gives our students voice and choice on seven classes they don’t have,” he said.
He added that it helps the district fulfill a commitment it made to the gifted-and-talented community while reflecting the needs of a student population that performs well above state averages.
The revised academic offerings would have included the addition of honors classes for language arts, science and social studies at the middle school level. At the high school, the now-scrapped policy called for the addition of honors courses in language arts, physics, biology, sociology, French and Spanish.
