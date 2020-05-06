After a January hit-and-run highlighted safety concerns along a portion of France Avenue in Edina, a re-striping project is set to commence this summer.
Approved by the Edina City Council last month, the project will add a left-turn lane to the county road between West 55th Street and Highway 62 while eliminating street parking along most of the segment.
“The historical concern for residents was cars passing in parking lanes,” Edina Director of Engineering Chad Millner told the council.
The problematic pattern involved drivers growing impatient while waiting for vehicles in front of them to turn left. Instead of waiting, drivers were using the parking lane to get around the temporary obstructions. Data collected by the county showed this scenario occurring more than 100 times in a single day.
According to Millner, the city of Edina and Hennepin County began working on a safety solution after an Edina High School Student was struck in the parking lane of France Avenue while attempting to board a school bus near the Halifax Avenue cross street. The student was hospitalized and released the same day with no major injuries.
The driver fled the scene and was arrested March 13 in Michigan. According to second-degree assault charges filed in Hennepin County District Court, passengers in the Chevy Malibu said the collision appeared purposeful as the driver accelerated past 60 miles per hour through the parking lane, aiming for the victim.
The new configuration will retain the two driving lanes while adding a two-way center left-turn lane and replacing the 10-foot parking lanes with 5-foot shoulders, where parking will be prohibited.
However, there are two exceptions to the parking restrictions. Parking will be allowed between 54th Street and 55th Street out of consideration for adjacent condominiums, and along Adeth Yesherun Cemetery, 5605 France Ave., where on-street parking is used during funerals.
A two-week study determined that the parking lanes between Highway 62 and 55th Street on France Avenue were lightly used, with an average utilization rate of 2% along most of the corridor.
The configuration was approved without controversy amongst council members. “I applaud the county, and I applaud our staff for working on this to try to create a safer situation out there,” Mayor Jim Hovland said.
