A metro strength-training fitness company will open a new location in Edina this month.
Discover Strength, a boutique fitness company, plans to open its new micro-studio Nov. 16. The new studio will feature a smaller version of its typical studios, with this one only allowing one client and one personal trainer in the facility at a time. The micro-studio allows patrons a safe space during COVID-19 – away from more populated gyms.
“They’re the only person exercising in the space,” said CEO and founder Luke Carlson. “Public perception is that health clubs might not be the safest way to go. And so, we want to continue to provide great options for people to exercise in a really meaningful way where they’re in a most COVID-safe environment.”
The new micro-studio, with its one client to one personal trainer ratio, will feature high-end machines, a 20-minute training session, online scheduling and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Discover Strength, which has locations in Plymouth, Minneapolis, Chanhassen and Woodbury, also opened a St. Louis Park location this month.
Carlson said the gym industry has suffered during the pandemic, but his company was able to transition to online personal training for the months of closure. When gyms could re-open, they continued with a hybrid model for clients to choose between in-person or virtual training, too. The third quarter of this year, Carlson said, has been the best in the company’s history.
Carlson said COVID-19 protocols include checking temperatures, wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces after each client uses equipment. And wearing masks during working out has not been a problem, he said.
In addition, strength training may help people combat the virus by heightening their personal health, Carlson said.
“Strength training has always been important for us. But there’s never been a time where it’s more important than right now,” he said.
Carlson said he picked Edina because it provided a central area for clients. The company plans to open more locations in the future as it is in the process of awarding franchises. Most of the locations will be in Minnesota at first, Carlson said.
