BY CAITLIN ANDERSON
The city of Edina now has a standardized approach to assess the artwork and decor in its facilities to better ensure diversity of race and culture.
In furthering the city’s race and equity mission, the city’s Human Rights and Relations Commission, the Arts and Culture Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission set out to create a rubric to assess the current artwork and decor in city facilities. Approved by the City Council Aug. 18, the scoring guide will also provide recommendations for future implementation.
“The city of Edina is committed to being inclusive and welcoming to all those that come in there,” said Heidi Lee, the city’s race and equity coordinator. “It’s important that the arts and decor, while it is one aspect of the city, provide a space where people can see their representation and feel welcome.”
Through the rubric, city employees will be evaluating the art and decor of a facility space based on five components: representation of diverse groups, gender inclusion, race and ethnicity inclusion, accuracy of Edina’s culture and history, and how people feel when they enter a space. Each space will receive a score on each of these categories with notes of observations and recommendations for next steps.
The rubric may evolve over time because race and equity work is constantly changing, Lee said. Different facilities could also have different standards based on who frequents the space, she added.
“There’s going to be different stakeholders. … What does this look like in order for us to build, you know, more of an inclusive space in this particular facility?” Lee said. “It’s going to change and that’s okay, because that’s part of what race and equity work is.”
Late last year, the City Council approved the mission to create a rubric to ensure art and decor reflect diversity. The rubric is one of many recommendations provided by the city’s Race and Equity Task Force’s report, which was finalized in 2018. The task force and its working groups were appointed more than a year earlier to address issues of race and equity in the city.
City commission members indicated late last year that there were multiple ideas for new artwork, such as a mural of Edina’s history in the Mayor’s Conference Room or the word “welcome” displayed in multiple languages.
But “anything is on the table,” said HRRC commissioner Michelle Meek.
As part of the rubric’s approval, the council also directed the HRRC to conduct an evaluation of the Mayor’s Conference Room and City Hall Atrium, which have so far been the focus for the rubric. This will later be presented for City Council review, according to city documents.
After assessing these spaces and submitting results to the city, the HRRC will provide a model on how to use the rubric. Lee said she is hoping to have the assessments through the rubric on these spaces done by the end of the year.
“(This) isn’t just changing things right away. It’s, how are we intentional? And how are we also embedding an equity lens into the things that we’re doing?” she said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
