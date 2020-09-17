The Rotary Club of Edina hosted its second-annual Edina Car Show last weekend, featuring models with manufacturing dates ranging from 1929 to 2020.
With support from the Southdale Center - Simon Properties, the show was held outside of the old Herberger’s store. Car collectors from all over Minnesota could register to show off their vehicles for the event, whether classic, vintage or exotic.
“We had a really, really good demand for the show,” said Josh Sprague, past president of the Rotary Club of Edina. The show saw twice as many participants and spectators than last year, a development that Sprague said could be attributed to this year’s lack of car shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, the highly attended Minnesota Street Rod Association’s annual Back to the 50’s Weekend was canceled due to the pandemic.
Sprague said the car show helps raise awareness for the Rotary Club of Edina. The club is part of a worldwide organization called Rotary, which provides aid to communities around the world.
“It’s a good way for us to get out in the public and talk about our humanitarian mission,” Sprague said.
At the show, the “People’s Choice” award went to a Model A 1929 Ford Town Sedan owned by Jim Perry. The “Owner’s Choice” award went to a 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible owned by Kari Martichuski.
For Perry, 66, of Maple Grove, this was the second time he’s won this award. “I was just ecstatic. I’m going to bring it back again next year and hopefully go for a third time,” he said.
Perry has been interested in old cars since he was young, when his father voiced a desire to restore a Model A as a father-son project. They never ended up doing it, so when Perry graduated college, he bought his own.
It took Perry 40 years to find his current winner, which he bought off of a Craigslist ad. Now that he’s found it, he’s not planning to let it go. “It’s probably not going to leave the family. It’s going to be a family heirloom to be passed on now,” he said.
The car has the original upholstery, 24,000 miles on the odometer and original paint, he said, with no restorations done.
The event raised about $5,000 for the Edina Rotary Foundation through event registrations and sponsors including Key Cadillac, Grandview Tire & Auto, Murphy Automotive and Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
