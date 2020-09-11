The Edina Rotary Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations in Edina and its contiguous communities for grants to be used for capital purchases. Applications are due Oct. 31.
Each year, the Rotary Club of Edina raises money at a fall fundraiser to support its projects and award grants. Each year, about $150,000 is raised for the club’s service projects and local and international grants.
The Foundation’s Community Service – Local Funding Committee favors grant requests for projects that are tangible and self-perpetuating, will be completed in Edina or a bordering community, create partnerships with other organizations, provide benefits to many and can be leveraged over time.
After a grant application is submitted, it is assigned to a member of the committee for review. The committee makes recommendations to the Foundation’s Board of Directors, which makes the final decision on all awards.
Recent grant recipients include ACES, Better Futures, Cornerstone, Edina Give and Go, Fishing for Life, Gilda’s Club, Hope Academy, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Open Arms of Minnesota and Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People. Grant applications are available online at EdinaRotary.org or by contacting Director Kelley Burnett at 612-770-8855 or kburnett@amfam.com. Completed applications should be submitted online or emailed to Burnett.
The Rotary Club of Edina meets Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. Meetings are also streamed via Zoom.
