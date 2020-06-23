A 25-year-old Lakeville woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a fatal crash that killed four people on Interstate 35W near the 66th Street exit in Richfield at about 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
Alaura Danielle Fried was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after the crash that claimed the lives of four people. The crash occurred when a 2009 Nissan Murano driven by Alfredo Torres, 21, of St. Paul, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W and collided with a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Briana Marisa Vazquez, 25, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Those who died at the scene were both drivers of the vehicles along with passengers in the Terrain – Hassan Aquil Abdul-Malik, 28, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tyler Joseph Fried, 27, of Lakeville, according to the Medical Examiner.
Alaura Fried and Tyler Fried were not wearing seat belts, while Vazquez and Abdul-Malik were wearing seat belts. It is not known if Torres was wearing a seat belt. The airbag in the Murano did not deploy, while the airbags deployed in the Terrain, according to the State Patrol.
It is not known if alcohol played a role in the crash.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.