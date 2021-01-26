Richfield wrestling coach Carl Maiers is proud of the dozen wrestlers he has had a chance to work with during what is the most unusual of years to coach a sport, especially wrestling.
Senior captain Tritian Zornes is back looking to add more hardware to his trophy case after fifth and third-place finishes in the rugged Section 5AA bracket the last two seasons. Zornes finished 13-14 at 145 pounds last season and opened the season wrestling at 160 pounds.
“We’re in discussion with the other assistant coaches about opening [the captaincy] to others,” Maiers said as the team potentially could have four captains during what are extremely difficult times. “Anyone who can step up at this time deserves to be a captain.”
Trying to navigate virtual coaching with a new wrestling room not completed are two issues Maiers has faced with a lot of grace and support from the parents and booster club which continues to find new ways to support the program.
“We’ve had to get creative,” Maiers said when it came to coaching from a distance and trying to keep it fun and positive and not just another chore in the day. “They were missing out on all of the social time with teammates and coaches that they normally get from practice and matches. So, we are excited to get back and are taking the challenges in stride.”
Zornes earned a second-round pin against St. Agnes Thursday, Jan. 21.
Kens Vanier opened the meet with a forfeit at 106 points for the Spartans as they were open at 113, 126, 132, 138, 145 and 152 pounds.
The first match contested came at 120 pounds as St. Agnes’ Johnny Cummings pinned Brendan Smith in the first period.
After the open matches, the A’s held a 42-6 edge before Zornes earned a second-period fall against Davey McLaughlin at 160 pounds to make it 42-12. St. Agnes’ Eddie Schmitz scored a first-round pin against Trevon Cunningham at 170 pounds to push the lead back to 48-12. Edward Payan picked up six points for Richfield after a forfeit at 195 pounds and both teams forfeit 182 pounds.
Rollin Rowe, a Holy Angels standout, is the lone Star on the cooperative with Richfield and earned a second-period fall at 220 pounds against A’s Daniel Romero to push the score to 48-18.
Richfield 285-pounder Joseph Thompson closed out the meet with a second-period fall against Dominic Smith to give the Spartans six more points for a 48-26 final score.
Richfield was slated to wrestle against neighbor Kennedy on Friday, Jan. 22 but the Eagles are in a two-week quarantine.
Richfield hosts Fridley Thursday, Jan. 28 in a Tri-Metro Conference dual meet at 6 p.m.
