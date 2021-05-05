Richfield’s renowned preserve has drawn millions over the years
Richfield city, school, and community members gathered in the shadow of the Emily Day Pavilion Wednesday, May 5, to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Wood Lake Nature Center.
In 1969, the Richfield City Council, backed by the support of thousands of residents, approved a plan to build a nature center to serve the area. The building opened in 1971.
Today, the Wood Lake Nature Center sees more than 100,000 visitors annually.
From the day it opened its doors it has partnered with Richfield Schools to welcome every student from preschool to fifth grade for field trips at least twice a year.
Highlighted with speeches from a diverse group of stakeholders, the celebration included the opportunity to recognize an important milestone, usher in a new era for the preserve, and for many, network with other community members in a safe and masked outdoor gathering.
The “daybreak celebration” recognized the preserve as the place “where nature and community meet.”
The celebration began with a welcome from Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, who was followed by nature center Manager Paul Smithson, who provided a retrospective of the center.
Richfield Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky spoke about the voluminous opportunities the center has provided students over the years. He said some 250,000 student visits had been realized, an opportunity he said he never had as a child.
Educator Katie Horecka provided another education reflection, and was followed by Friends of Wood Lake Board President Gordon Hansen.
Jayden Dillard, a Richfield High School senior and volunteer at the center, described the value of being involved and working at the center, and Richfield Recreation Services Director Amy Markle closed the formal presentation, briefly describing how the center may look with a new facility that could serve the community for the next 50 years.
Following the formal presentations, those in attendance made their way around and under the pavilion where city staff placed photo boards outlining the history and the programs that have been offered at the center.
For more information about Wood Lake Nature Center, visit richfieldmn.gov/naturecenter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.