Richfield rallies from 16-points down against Southwest in the second half
Richfield trailed Minneapolis Southwest 29-7 at 90 seconds into the second half but erased the lead to force overtime. The Lakers blocked an extra point kick in a 36-35 final score after the teams traded touchdown catches in the same front corner of the end zone along the Spartans sideline.
Richfield quarterback Mitchell January accounted for all three touchdowns in regulation, including an 18-yard pass to Kaleb Olson midway through the third quarter to cut the lead to 29-14. January ran for the final two touchdowns, including a 4-yard score with 4:32 to go and tied the game with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by a successful 2-point conversion run.
Senior lineman Josh Drepaul said the message at halftime was to keep fighting, not to give up and have fun.
Spartans coach Kris Pulford talked about integrity and trusting their teammates before the game. That trust came into play in the second half as the comeback was helped by everyone sticking to their task.
Pulford said the seniors are reaching the point in the season where the reality of the end of their final high school season is drawing closer.
“We can’t waste anything and they kept guys in the game, kept fighting and got that second score, guys believed,” he said.
Cook’s impact
Spartans junior Shannon Cook opened the scoring in the first quarter and then came down with an interception with 25 seconds left in regulation to end a promising drive by the Lakers. Cook held onto the tipped pass near the end zone with only 14 seconds left.
Elijah Randle intercepted a Southwest pass two minutes into the fourth quarter in the end zone, returning the ball out to the 29-yard line to continue to turn the momentum toward the home team.
“Once we got the ball back and scored the touchdown it was different on the sideline,” said Drepaul, who joined classmate Cody Do on the field for the overtime coin flip. “People were tired, but they weren’t tired anymore.”
The ensuing Richfield drive included clutch catches by Henry Schaefer and AJ Shelley on third and fourth down and long, respectively, to get into the Lakers’ red zone. Trevon Cunningham picked up a big first down as he secured the pass then fought through multiple defenders to reach the 7-yard-line, setting up January’s touchdown run.
Stopped on first and second downs on runs up the middle, January won the race to the pylon to his left for a short touchdown to make it a 29-21 game with 6:32 to go.
Before the kickoff, Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Going to Take It” helped foreshadow the wild finish.
The Spartans defense forced Southwest to turn the ball over on downs near midfield on fourth-and-short with 3:13 left in regulation.
More clutch catches kept the ball moving for Richfield including January scrambling on fourth-and-five from the Southwest 42-yard line before Schaefer caught the ball, working it inside the Lakers’ 15-yard-line. Shelley followed with a tough grab along the Spartans sideline before stepping out of bounds inside the 5-yard line with 1:53.
The play set up January’s 5-yard touchdown as he slipped between his linemen when a seam opened up as the defense tried to take away a play to the outside.
January tied the game at 29-29 with a sweep to his left for the successful 2-point conversion with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter.
Southwest began overtime with the ball at the 10-yard line and four untimed downs to score.
Gregerson made a great toe-tap touchdown in the front corner of the end zone while two Richfield defensive backs couldn’t have been in a better position to deny the touchdown.
Richfield was down to its last play, fourth-and-goal when January looked to his left before going back to his right where Olson was open in the same front corner of the end zone. Olson calmly secured the ball for the score before going back to the huddle for the tying extra point.
“I can say I called good plays but Mitchell on the fourth-down play, the call was to the other side and he wasn’t open so guys were scrambling as we did at practice to find the open spot,” Pulford said. “Mitchell played well in big moments tonight and as a veteran player it was cool to see them do it.”
Southwest ended the game with a blocked kick as the Spartans did everything until that point to not only get back into the game but dominate in the second half. The defense shut out the Lakers in the second half after giving up 22 points in the second quarter.
“They didn’t score in the second half, we might have lost but it was a win in my heart,” Drepaul said after playing an important role on both sides of the ball – left tackle and defensive lineman.
Southwest built the 29-7 halftime lead as quarterback Preston Engen completed three touchdown passes including two to Andy Gregerson. The Lakers scored twice in a 65-second span five minutes before halftime. Richfield turned the ball over three times in the opening half.
