Minnesota to play in third final having won in it all 2019
After claiming the fourth and final spot in the Isobel Cup playoffs, the Richfield-based Minnesota Whitecaps are back the finals after sweeping the Boston Pride in the best-of-three semifinal series over the weekend.
The Whitecaps will face the winner of the Toronto/Connecticut series in their third championship game set to be played at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
The 2019 Isobel Cup champion Whitecaps shocked two-time defending Isobel Cup champion Boston and the entire Premier Hockey League in the series opener 5-2 played at Bentley Arena March 16 before closing out the series with a 4-1 win on March 18.
One reason for the surprise result was how Minnesota performed as of late, losing the last eight contests including a sweep by Boston for the second time this season on March 3-4, the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
The March 16 contest featured a hat trick by All-Star forward Jonna Albers who saved her first hat trick of the season while goalie Amanda Leveille looked to be in playoff form, turning away 30 shots.
Ronja Mogren opened the scoring just 2:56 into the contest before Albers made it a 2-0 lead with a shorthanded goal coming at 14:04 with an assist from Olivia Knowles.
Boston wasn’t going to go quietly as they showed why the team was the top seed and favored all season to lift the Isobel Cup, scoring twice late in the period to enter the break at 2-2.
Only 22 seconds after Albers goal, it was Becca Gilmore scoring on the power play before Loren Gabel tied it up at 16:51 of the period.
The 2-2 sore stood until deep in the third period when Liz Schepers and Sidney Morin set up Albers with a power play goal to take a 3-2 lead.
Needing a goal desperately, Boston pulled goaltender Corinne Schroeder four seconds before Brodt, the Whitecaps captain, scored an empty net goal with assists by Denisa Krizova and Patti Marshall.
Albers secured the hat trick 42 seconds later this time with help from Baldwin after Natalie Snodgrass won the face off as Minnesota outshot Boston 13-8 in the final period.
Saturday’s series finale started well for Boston but the hosts were trailing by the end of the opening period.
Albers picked up her fourth goal of the weekend and 10th of the season shorthanded at 8:05 of the opening period after Boston opened the scoring just under two minutes earlier.
Minnesota’s Brittyn Fleming scored just under three minutes later with assists going to Krizova and Marshall to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Another scoreless second period gave way to Morin then Snodgrass scoring less than eight minutes into the final period. Morin, another PHF All-Star, enters the cup final with 17 points in 26 games.
Schepers and Albers set up Snodgrass’ goal, her 10th of the season for the first-year Whitecaps forward and Eastview grad. Snodgrass also picked up an assist in the PHF All-Star game.
Boston held a 48-31 edge in shots including a 16-6 margin in the third period as Leveille made 47 saves to complete the sweep and earn Player of the Game honors.
She owns the most postseason wins by a goalie in PHF history with nine in 12 appearances. Leveille said in a post-game PHF story: “Anytime I get to put on the jersey I’m super excited and just being with my teammates after being away for so long is just so rewarding,” she said after missing the final eight games of the regular season with an injury.
Minnesota’s opponent remains unknown as Toronto and Connecticut played the decisive Game 3 Monday night, after this edition went to press.
