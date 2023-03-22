Minnesota to play in third final having won in it all 2019

After claiming the fourth and final spot in the Isobel Cup playoffs, the Richfield-based Minnesota Whitecaps are back the finals after sweeping the Boston Pride in the best-of-three semifinal series over the weekend.

Amanda Leveille
Minnesota goaltender Amanda Leveille made 47 saves in the Isobel Cup semifinals win over Boston on March 18. Her nine playoff wins is a PHF record.

