Community art project moving ahead despite COVID-19 limitations
Coordinating a community art project in the middle of a pandemic wasn’t the way it was supposed to work.
But here we are.
Alison Reiter and Amanda Greene, both employees at Augsburg Library, were behind the initial push for the inclusive community art project, “We are Richfield.”
They applied, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for a Legacy grant through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, and were approved back in February, just before stay-at-home orders were issued.
“It was originally a series of arts and culture workshops to be held this summer at the library and other places,” Reiter said.
The ultimate goal was to allow those residents from differing backgrounds to see others in a way that illustrates that we are more alike than different, according to Reiter.
Originally, the project was to include a diverse series of arts and culture workshops with a variety of activities highlighted: painting or photographing portraits, designing quilt squares for a community quilt (in partnership with the Richfield Historical Society), cooking meaningful family recipes, and performing original music or dance.
However, because of the COVID-19 limitations, the plans had to be pared back with the hope of maintaining its original goals.
Finding themselves at a standstill for a few weeks, they eventually got word that the funds they were awarded could still be spent.
But how to go about pulling together a community project while social distancing and trying to keep residents safe were the questions that needed to be answered.
To do that, the program will be initially focused on portraits.
“We had to try to adapt to an online program,” Reiter said.
When signing up to participate in the portrait program, artists will be provided free supplies and will be guided through the process by a series of pre-recorded videos.
Two artists, Ani Cassellius and Liv Novotny, were hired to produce the instructional videos.
Participants will be asked to think of whom they want to draw a portrait of and why.
After they establish their reasons, the videos will feature the local artists explaining how to draw a subject and how to add color.
Reiter said that in the end, they are hoping the community artists will either provide their original portrait to the library or allow for a photograph of the original be taken so it can hang in the Augsburg Library.
“What little art we have up [in the library] doesn’t reflect the community,” Reiter said. “We want people to come and see themselves in the library.”
Because Richfield is fast becoming a very diverse community, Reiter said it’s important for the project to “capture all of Richfield to show how diverse it is.”
Over the past few weeks, art kits have been assembled based on what will be needed to complete the portrait project.
These kits will be available to participants at the Augsburg Library, but will also be available at other locations around the city.
That information will be available at wearerichfield.blogspot.com by the end of August.
The Richfield Historical Society and Richfield Arts Commission will also be helping to coordinate pickup sites for the art supplies.
Reiter said artists will have about one month to complete their project.
“We want to make it accessible to people and by breaking [the videos] down they don’t have to set a large block of time to work on it,” Reiter said.
There will also be live virtual meetings scheduled to allow the artists to answer questions from the participants. Those sessions will be scheduled sometime in September.
The instructional videos will be available on the library’s YouTube channel, but Reiter also said DVDs will be made for pickup if that is the preferred medium for viewing.
Though the community project is being completed at a much smaller scale from the original vision, the opportunity being provided and the spirit of the effort will still allow the organizers and participants the chance to fulfill the mission.
“Because we can’t meet in person, hopefully some of this will be able to happen through seeing each other’s artwork,” Reiter said.
Info: Visit wearerichfield.blogspot.com; trimurl.co/tKk6lJ; or call 612-543-6200. The library is located at 7100 Nicollet Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.