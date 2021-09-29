Walking Shadow Theatre Company will present solo performances of “Gilgamesh” and “Beowulf” at the Wood Lake Nature Center amphitheater, 6710 Lake Shore Drive S., Richfield, starting Friday, Oct. 1, and continuing on weekend evenings through Sunday, Oct. 17.
Both shows are adapted by Charlie Bethel and performed by John Heimbuch.
Charlie Bethel was an actor and playwright known for his one-person adaptations of epic stories including “Beowulf,” “Gilgamesh,” “The Odyssey” and others, which he performed around the country as a traveling bard. He was a regular feature at the Minnesota Fringe Festival.
Performer John Heimbuch is Walking Shadow’s co-artistic director. He has performed in Walking Shadow’s productions of “Equivocation,” “Squawk,” William Shakespeare’s “Land of the Dead,” “1926 Pleasant” and “The Lives of the Most Notorious Highwaymen.”
Director Amy Rummenie has directed numerous productions for Walking Shadow, including most recently “21 Extremely Bad Breakups.”
“Gilgamesh” is the ancient Sumerian epic about the adventures of King Gilgamesh, including his friendship with a hairy wildman, the battle with the Bull of Heaven, the Tale of the Great Flood, and a quest for immortality.
“Beowulf” is a faithful and accessible adaptation of the classic Old English poem about a warrior king and some famous monsters. It modernizes the wit, vigor, and meaty language of the original Anglo-Saxon epic.
Performances
Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. - “Gilgamesh”
Sunday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. - “Gilgamesh”
Monday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. - “Beowulf”
Friday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. - “Gilgamesh”
Saturday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. - “Beowulf”
Sunday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. - “Gilgamesh”
Friday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. - “Gilgamesh”
Sunday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. - “Gilgamesh”
Tickets are available through flexible pricing up to $20.
The performances run about one hour, with no intermission.
Reservations are available at walkingshadow.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.