Democrat Michael Howard and Republican Ryan Wiskerchen are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for House District 51A, which was formed through redistricting this year.
Howard has been elected to two terms as the House District 50A representative, serving portions of Richfield and East Bloomington.
House District 51A includes all of Richfield and a handful of precincts in Minneapolis.
The Sun Current asked the House District 51A candidates to respond to a questionnaire for this Voters Guide. Their answers are below.
Michael Howard
Address: 7139 16th Ave., Richfield
Education: Augsburg College graduate, political science major
Occupation: Communications/public relations professional
Community involvement: We love our Richfield neighborhood, where my wife Sarah and I live with our kids Calvin (7) and Ellie (2); Parent of Richfield STEM second-grader; State representative (2019-22); Previously served as Richfield City Council member at-large (2014-18)
Contact information: michaelhowardmn.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
As your state representative, I will work in partnership with you to take real action on climate change, invest in public education, eliminate racial disparities, strengthen our democracy and take long overdue action on common sense gun violence prevention.
We need to listen to Minnesotans who are being squeezed and put their economic security ahead of corporate interests. That means delivering on access to affordable housing, child care and lower prescription drug costs.
And perhaps most importantly this year, I will fight back against the politicians who are seeking to ban abortions. We need to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in state statutes because no politician should have a say in what is a decision between you and your doctor.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
It’s vital that legislators be able to bridge differences in order to find common ground and reach meaningful compromises.
In our divided Legislature, I am proud to have passed several bills into law with bipartisan support, including the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, a nation-leading law that ensures Minnesotans who cannot afford their insulin have access to an affordable medicine they need to survive.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Many Minnesotans are being squeezed by higher costs while corporate profits are at record highs. This is neither just, nor the recipe for a stronger economic future for all of us.
Rather than cutting taxes that selectively benefit the corporations and the rich, we should focus on reducing costs for the large swath of Minnesota families who have borne the brunt of these challenging economic times.
What are the biggest expenses for families? Often it is housing, child care and health care. We should utilize the surplus to bring down these costs on the big-ticket budget items, providing the kind of tangible economic relief that Minnesotans will immediately benefit from. I also support fully funding our public schools and addressing our workforce shortage crisis that is making it harder for Minnesotans with disabilities to receive the care they need to live with dignity in their own home.
Ryan Wiskerchen
Address: 214 Pillsbury Lane, Richfield
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, with majors in history and international relations, and a custom minor in German language and culture
Occupation: Staffer at the Minnesota House of Representatives
Community involvement: Member of the Richfield-Bloomington Knights of Columbus; Parishioner at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Bloomington
Contact information: ryanformn@gmail.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Our community is facing rising crime, the ravages of rising prices and the challenge of educating our youth to be the citizens and workforce of tomorrow.
In the Legislature I will work to rebuild support for our local law enforcement officers and provide them with the tools they need to keep us safe, including stricter penalties for gun crimes and repeat offenders.
I will work to support Richfielders through targeted tax relief and increased efficiency of public aid programs for our most vulnerable neighbors through improved oversight of how those programs are funded and administered.
I will work closely with our local school board and administration to advocate for increased local control of our schools. That way we will be able to continue the work of increasing access to college for our students while reducing many of the demands placed on hard-working teachers and students by one-size-fits-all bureaucracy, and to give our local parents and teachers the chief say in what education looks like in our community because we know our children best.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Working in the Legislature for the people of Minnesota means a lot of working with other government officials who don’t share my exact political views. Listening to and respecting those differences allows us in government to do what’s best for the people we serve. Many times, the person with an opposing view is a constituent, and I have never, and never will turn someone away from the help that they need and deserve on the basis of how they voted.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Increased oversight and accountability for how state dollars are being spent will allow for us to maintain sustainable and targeted aid for our neighbors most in need.
We should therefore be able to reduce the tax burden on our state’s most vulnerable members by eliminating state taxes on Social Security and federal aid, and also work to pay upfront for our state’s infrastructure needs to avoid borrowing under rapidly increasing interest rates as much as we can.
