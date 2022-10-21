Democrat Michael Howard and Republican Ryan Wiskerchen are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for House District 51A, which was formed through redistricting this year.

Howard has been elected to two terms as the House District 50A representative, serving portions of Richfield and East Bloomington.

Michael Howard

Michael Howard
Ryan Wiskerchen

Ryan Wiskerchen

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments