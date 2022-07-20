The Aug. 9 primary ballot features four candidates running for the at-large Richfield City Council seat: Husniyah Dent Bradley, Gary Gillet, Babatunde (Tunde) Famodu and Sharon Christensen. The primary will narrow the field to two. To get to know the candidates better, the Sun Current sent each a questionnaire. Answers from the two candidates who completed the questionnaire, Dent Bradley and Gillet, are below.
Husniyah Dent Bradley
Address: 6625 Stevens Ave.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Spelman College, Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law
Occupation: Assistant Director of Career and Professional Development at Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Community involvement: Chair of Richfield Transportation Commission, President of Richfield Foundation, President of Wood Lake Village Association, Past member of Richfield Human Rights Commission
Contact information: dent4richfieldmn@gmail.com
Why did you decide to run for City Council?
I have the knowledge, experience and skills to be able to represent the city and I bring a diverse perspective to the issues that the city faces and will face in the future. I have been involved on city commissions and boards and I have an understanding of how the city works and functions and want to apply my knowledge and expertise to the city. Several leaders in the community talked to me about running and I instantly had an interest in doing so. Seeing and experiencing the changes that Richfield has gone through has inspired me to want to lend a hand and lend a voice to future developments of the city.
Are you satisfied with the city’s approach to public safety? Why or why not?
In the city of Richfield our public safety department has a lot of good things going on including having a quick response when issues arise in the community. It is a great idea to incorporate diversity and equity training and practices as the office continues to provide service to such a diverse community. I think that the city needs to continue to provide de-escalation training and interpersonal relationship training to public safety officers so that each situation can be approached in a respectful manner and disposition with the residents and everyone involved. The city should continue to listen to the needs of the public and public safety and balance the priorities of the city.
What infrastructure or redevelopment projects should be prioritized in the city?
I think that it is a good idea for the city to begin the phases of creating a strategic plan because this will help guide future development projects in the city. Housing redevelopment projects should be prioritized in order to address the changing demographics and needs of the residents of Richfield. The city also needs to continue to attract new businesses to the area that will employ Richfield residents. The city should prepare for future population retention and growth as new building complexes are built in the city and increase the attractions that are provided in the city. Maintaining the roads and public works should also continue to be prioritized.
Gary Gillet
Address: 6646 Newton Ave. S.
Education: Ag. Business BS, Iowa State University; Masters in Business Administration, Iowa State University
Occupation: Principal Paralegal, Medtronic, Inc. 15 years; Contract Analyst, University of Minnesota 11 years
Community involvement: Member and Volunteer at Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington, volunteered at a nonprofit home for victims of domestic violence, volunteered at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge for drug and alcohol recovery, and participated in several mission trips to Latin America.
Contact information: GGcat15@yahoo.com
Why did you decide to run for City Council?
I have lived in Richfield for over 20 years, and it has been a great place for me to live and grow with my family. I decided to run for City Council because I want to help Richfield continue to be a safe and enjoyable place to live, raise a family, and invest in. I have seen what some city councils have done recently with the push to defund the police and how some city district attorneys have allowed criminals to be released for violent offenses. Statistics show that it is not working, and crime is on the rise in those cities. I want to prevent that from happening in Richfield and I will support our police, fire departments, and all emergency services to protect our citizens however I can as a city council member. I also want to help make positive choices for Richfield to meet the needs of our citizens by taking care of our housing, our parks, our streets, our schools, our small businesses and large businesses, and our churches. Much of what guides me in life is from the Bible and I believe that will help me to make the best decisions for the people of Richfield. I grew up on a farm and developed a good work ethic, as well as a lot of common sense, which I think government could really benefit from these days. The city council and mayor make decisions on how and where to spend the taxpayers’ money for Richfield. I will make decisions which are fiscally responsible, and which benefit the law abiding and tax paying citizens of Richfield.
Are you satisfied with the city’s approach to public safety? Why or why not?
I have not experienced any violent crime in Richfield, so for me I am satisfied with Richfield’s public safety, but I have heard from some citizens that crime is an issue in parts of Richfield. I want to see all of Richfield as a safe community.
What infrastructure or redevelopment projects should be prioritized in the city?
Businesses that bring in jobs should be the top priority. The Hub in Richfield has several empty buildings and is a prime location for redevelopment. Penn Avenue between 69th Street and Hwy. 62 is also a prime location for redevelopment. As a city, Richfield needs to promote new businesses for these spaces by giving businesses the needed incentive to move in, including a place where they will be protected against crime. Street maintenance and repair is another priority for Richfield.
