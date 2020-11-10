Spartans are 3-5 with five contests left
Holy Angels earned a 3-0 sweep at Richfield to retain control of the Battle of the Railroad Tracks traveling trophy between the two Richfield-based high schools.
The Stars maintained their second-place spot in the Tri-Metro Conference with a 6-1 record, trailing 8-0 St. Croix Lutheran while Richfield fell to 3-5, sixth-place out of nine teams.
Holy Angels won 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 to get back on the winning side of things after a 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22) loss to conference-leader St. Croix Lutheran on Nov. 2 in Richfield. The Crusaders were the first and only opponent to win a set against the Stars in seven matches (19-3 in sets).
Richfield came into the crosstown rivalry match off a 3-0 win over Brooklyn Center Nov. 2 by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 26-24.
The Spartans dropped the home opener on the brand new floor at Richfield High School with a 3-2 loss to Visitation Oct. 21.
Richfield won the opening set 26-24, dropped the next two sets 25-7 and 25-17 before digging deep to for a fifth and decisive set by winning the fourth set 27-25. The Spartans came up short in that final set 15-12.
Holy Angels will host St. Croix Lutheran, Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and wrap up the Tri-Metro season at DeLaSalle (6-2) Monday, Nov. 23.
Richfield hosts Fridley (1-5) for its final regular-season home match at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
