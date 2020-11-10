Spartans are 3-5 with five contests left 

Holy Angels earned a 3-0 sweep at Richfield to retain control of the Battle of the Railroad Tracks traveling trophy between the two Richfield-based high schools.

Lydia Voxland tip

(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Richfield freshman Lydia Voxland (25) tries to tip the ball over the Holy Angels block.

The Stars maintained their second-place spot in the Tri-Metro Conference with a 6-1 record, trailing 8-0 St. Croix Lutheran while Richfield fell to 3-5, sixth-place out of nine teams.

Holy Angels won 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 to get back on the winning side of things after a 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22) loss to conference-leader St. Croix Lutheran on Nov. 2 in Richfield. The Crusaders were the first and only opponent to win a set against the Stars in seven matches (19-3 in sets). 

Spartans blockers

Richfield seniors Sarah Stoffel, left, and Riley Herling, right, try to block a Holy Angels hitter during their Tri-Metro Conference match at Richfield High School Nov. 5.

Richfield came into the crosstown rivalry match off a 3-0 win over Brooklyn Center Nov. 2 by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 26-24.

The Spartans dropped the home opener on the brand new floor at Richfield High School with a 3-2 loss to Visitation Oct. 21. 

Richfield won the opening set 26-24, dropped the next two sets 25-7 and 25-17 before digging deep to for a fifth and decisive set by winning the fourth set 27-25. The Spartans came up short in that final set 15-12.  

Holy Angels will host St. Croix Lutheran, Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and wrap up the Tri-Metro season at DeLaSalle (6-2) Monday, Nov. 23. 

Richfield hosts Fridley (1-5) for its final regular-season home match at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

 

