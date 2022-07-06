The Richfield half marathon and 5K serve as a fundraiser for Woodlake Nature Center
Hundreds of runners will return to the streets, sidewalks and paths around Richfield for the Urban Wildland Half Marathon and 5K Saturday, July 30.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the races, which help raise funds to support Woodlake Nature Center and help get thousands of students from Richfield public schools out for environmental education field trips twice each school year.
Students from kindergarten through fifth grade are introduced to a wide variety of experiences, which depending on the season could include snowshoeing,and how to be stewards of the land through recycling or exploring insects in the center.
“We want to get kids outside,” said Brianna Rodgers, an interpretive naturalist with the City of Richfield. Rogers has worked with the race since 2019 when the course was officially sanctioned by USA Track and Field as a 13.1 course.
Each of the last three years has posed a challenge for a different reason, starting with 2019 when flooding inside Wood Lake reduced the course to an out-and-back style instead of the new route.
“We all know what happened in 2020 [pandemic forced everyone to compete virtually],” she said. “Last year was the first time with the new course and people seemed to enjoy it.”
It was also the warmest weekend in recorded history combined with an air quality warning as they had 100 runners opt for the virtual race at the last minute. “We still had 500-600 runners and everyone was safe,” Rodgers said.
The biggest change to the course is that the trail through Wood Lake Nature Center and Richfield Lake comes later in the race instead of at the beginning.
The 2021 edition of the race had close to 1,000 registered runners, including another 200-300 virtual runners with 20 states represented.
Registration numbers are on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to Rodgers, with just over 600 runners registered by the end of June. She anticipates a last-minute surge to boost the number past 1,100 participants.
Registration fees are waived for the 18-and-under for the 5K through fundraisers at Richfield Liquor. Use the code UW5KYouth while registering to have the fee waived.
Four runners on the course will wear special black and gold bibs to signify they have completed every race. This special club includes John Arnett of Circle Pines, Nicole Hanson of Richfield, Darrell Hyde of Coon Rapids and Mike Stein of Eagan.
New this year, family and friends of the runners will have a much easier time following runners’ progress on the course through the RaceJoy app.
Runners can share a link to their specific race where family and friends can virtually cheer on their runner.
Volunteer numbers continue to be strong thanks to many who return year after year to man their respective water station or at various schools along the route. “This race has such a strong tie to the community,” Rodgers said. “Schools along the route will have volunteers take a water stop or man a water sprinkler.”
Each year’s T-shirt design and color have varied slightly. This year is no different as runners requested to go back to cotton T-shirts with the logo that was freshened up for the 2021 edition. Purple was the winning color through a fan vote on Facebook.
All-terrain chairs
The nature center recently received two all-terrain wheelchairs through the Richfield Liquor Store Round-Up program. The child and adult-sized chairs will be used year-round to make the outdoors more accessible to visitors. The chairs are free to check out and use and will also be available at three Minnesota state parks.
“They have been a huge hit and have been received very well by the public,” Rodgers said.
