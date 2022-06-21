Victories and disappointments described by retiring state senator
After 16 years in the Minnesota Legislature, Sen. Patricia Torres Ray (D-Minneapolis) is headed for the exit, but based on the way she described her political mission, she’ll make sure to leave the door open behind her.
Torres Ray announced at the end of 2021 that she would not seek reelection to the Senate District 63 seat, which includes parts of Minneapolis and Richfield. Focusing on inclusion and “opening doors” for those whose voices may not have been heard, Torres Ray said the state still has a long way to go in providing equity for its residents.
In a letter to constituents and the community at large, she wrote: “During my last year in the Senate I will continue to open the doors for people to enter and participate in the political process and will encourage and equip people to use their own voice and power to influence the Legislature. In turn, I will ask that you open doors to others, especially those who have been marginalized and excluded.”
And while the focus of her entire time in the Senate was centered on her district, she never lost sight of greater Minnesota.
Coming to America
Torres Ray’s journey to this point began in Columbia, where she was born, raised and educated. Prior to coming to the states in 1987, she had already been through law school. Though she never had a chance to earn her law degree before coming to the states, it didn’t slow her down.
She explained in a phone interview that she had completed all of her course work and only needed to complete a practicum to earn her degree.
However, an American changed all that. Jack Ray was participating in an exchange program in Columbia when he met his future wife.
“We met 35 years ago, fell in love and got married and moved to Minneapolis,” Torres Ray said.
Together, they raised two children and still live in Minneapolis.
Though she didn’t have her law degree, the opportunities in Minnesota offered her a new start and a new direction.
Though only some of her credits transferred from Columbia to the University of Minnesota, Torres Ray soon enrolled and eventually received a bachelor’s degree in urban studies. She continued her education and in 2004 earned a master’s degree in public affairs.
The decision to run for State Senate came soon after, though Torres Ray considered herself an outsider when it came to politics.
But out of a field of seven candidates, Torres Ray emerged with the DFL endorsement, partly because she drew attention as a Latina, and secondly because she had practical experience in developing policy, she recounted.
“Most of the others were well known within cities and as mayors,” Torres Ray said. “We had a very good campaign, and there were two components: I had a very enthusiastic group of people working with me who were learning about politics and organizing and were very eager to learn. They were all very smart. People were also attracted to my status as a Latina.”
Because she was not well known, many were surprised at her nomination.
Since she won election to the seat 16 years ago, she has been re-elected three times.
Biggest achievements
Torres Ray was not a politician; she was a policymaker.
“People talk about being able to ‘make a deal.’ I disagree with that notion. We don’t make ‘deals,’ we do policy,” she said regarding her legislative philosophy.
Most of her career, she said, was focused on trying to “study policy and understand how the policy that we put in place not only impacts my district, but the entire state of Minnesota. That is, philosophically for me, a fundamental piece of government – that you think about your district, but you also think about the state of Minnesota.”
With that idea in hand, she helped draft legislation that reformed the limited English proficiency program for public education. She noted she was also involved in creating housing reform that helped lift Minnesota out of a burst housing bubble several years ago.
Torres Ray said she was also proud of the work she did in distributing legacy funding for parks and trails. Much of the work went into coordinating with the Department of Natural Resources in developing print and digital maps of trails and parks across the state.
The work was done with inclusivity in mind. “That’s my baby and part of what the DNR and the public uses to access parks and trails,” she said.
Disappointments
Torres Ray’s experiences didn’t always go as she planned, and she admitted to falling short at times.
“I am very much greatly disappointed in the inability or lack of progress made in eliminating the gaps that exist in the state of Minnesota,” she said.
She said she initially ran for office to address the gaps she was seeing in her community and around the state. As an employee of the Department of Human Services for a number of years before jumping into politics, she was well aware of the social and economic gaps that have existed in all areas of society.
While the state provides for much of the population, Torres Ray said, “As long as I have been in this country, which is 35 years, (Minnesota has) had the most profound disparities in the nation.”
She said that while Minnesota is rated at or near the top in many indicators, such as well-being in general, education, public access, work training, it’s not that way for Black, Indigenous and people of color.
“When you separate people of color and Indigenous people, we’re 47th, 48th, 49th, 50th in the nation. Black people, Indigenous people, immigrants, people of color don’t do well in this state. They are poor, they don’t have access to health care, they don’t have access to good education, they don’t graduate from college, and they earn less money.”
Most disappointing for Torres Ray, she said, is that many legislators will talk about the issue, but when it comes to action, there is none. “We talk a lot about the issue,” she said, “but the rhetoric doesn’t go with the actions we take in terms of supporting people of color in this state. That’s my greatest disappointment.”
Local reactions
While Torres Ray acknowledges there is much work left to make the state a more equitable place, local leaders have praised her for making wide-ranging impacts on other issues.
“Senator Torres Ray’s impact in Minnesota, her district and in Richfield has been invaluable, especially in the areas of increasing funding and support for education, affordable housing and infrastructure support,” Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez told the Sun Current over email. “Most recently, she has been successful in advocating on Richfield’s behalf for state support for the 77th Street Underpass and Woodlake Nature Center.”
The mayor called Torres Ray a “key mentor of mine,” noting the senator was one of the first people to encourage her to run for office.
“She has mentored and helped countless women and people of color to run successfully for elected office. I am happy she will have the opportunity to rest, relax and enjoy more time with loved ones in her retirement. We are forever grateful for her leadership and advocacy as our senator,” Regan Gonzalez said.
Former Richfield City Councilmember Edwina Garcia, who also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives, remembers Torres Ray as someone who took time to understand the issues facing Richfield.
“When the legislators met with the city council she was grounded with facts about city and schools, she had done her homework,” Garcia said in an email. “When Patricia reported on legislative issues, she sought our thoughts and advice. She was a good communicator. Patricia was a good role model for our kids and they enjoyed conversing with them.”
Why retire?
Torres Ray said her decision to retire came out of her experiences following the civil unrest and the trauma of the pandemic.
“What I experienced during the civil unrest and the pandemic was very frustrating. I don’t think there is a legislator who experienced what I experienced during those days in my district,” she said.
She was disappointed she couldn’t deliver what the residents wanted in helping to rebuild the Lake Street area after the riots of 2020. “I feel I haven’t been able to deliver on that because of the divided Legislature and because of the perception that the majority in the Senate have about my district,” Torres Ray explained.
“It is the hate and the targeting of Minneapolis by the Republican Party that is absolutely outrageous. ... It is very difficult for me not to be angry about it and to ‘get over it’ and to continue to try to work in partnership with the Republicans. They don’t want to work in partnership with my city. ... I endured that for two and a half years and I’m not ‘getting over it.’ I’m too angry about it. That’s not a good thing to be representing with that anger.”
That said, she knew it was time to allow someone else to take over the Senate seat, allowing for “some fresh ideas,” she said.
Having recently finished her last session, Torres Ray said she hadn’t had time to reflect on life after politics. However, she may look at helping with political organizing around her community.
“There is a tremendous need to organize diverse communities,” she said.
Whatever endeavor may be next for Torres Ray, she said she will stay true to the philosophy that has guided her over the past 16 years.
“I’m going to continue to open the door for those who don’t have a voice. ... I’m proud of that.”
