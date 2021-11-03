wood lake halloween
Under the watchful eye of her brother Monty, Esme Harrington, 4, of Minneapolis surveys the lollipops available inside a jack-o’-lantern during the annual Half-Haunted Halloween at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield on Oct. 23. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

