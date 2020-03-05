Construction of Wood Lake Nature Center’s boardwalk being completed
The Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield has been without one of its crowned jewels over the past year, but that’s about to change.
The boardwalk that had previously crossed Wood Lake for many years, allowing visitors to see the natural world up close and personal and for staff to conduct lessons and tours on the water, was destroyed last year by Mother Nature. Shifting ice and high winds were too much for the old boardwalk that succumbed to time and wear.
However, the city of Richfield’s insurance covered the cost of replacement, and this past week, a new boardwalk has been put in place on the ice at the nature center.
Sections of the boardwalk were constructed off-site and trucked to the center and assembled on the ice. The work was completed by Peterson Companies of Chisago City and two employees, Steve Dammann and Ken Foster, were on hand to complete the finishing of the boardwalk in Richfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.