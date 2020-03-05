RI05NWnewBoardwalk2.jpg
Buy Now

The newly built boardwalk at the Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield stretches across the ice.

Construction of Wood Lake Nature Center’s boardwalk being completed

The Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield has been without one of its crowned jewels over the past year, but that’s about to change.

The boardwalk that had previously crossed Wood Lake for many years, allowing visitors to see the natural world up close and personal and for staff to conduct lessons and tours on the water, was destroyed last year by Mother Nature. Shifting ice and high winds were too much for the old boardwalk that succumbed to time and wear.

However, the city of Richfield’s insurance covered the cost of replacement, and this past week, a new boardwalk has been put in place on the ice at the nature center.

RI05NWnewBoardwalk1.jpg

Sections of the new boardwalk being constructed across Wood Lake at the city of Richfield’s nature center were trucked in and assembled on the ice by employees of Peterson Companies of Chisago City.

Sections of the boardwalk were constructed off-site and trucked to the center and assembled on the ice. The work was completed by Peterson Companies of Chisago City and two employees, Steve Dammann and Ken Foster, were on hand to complete the finishing of the boardwalk in Richfield.

RI05NWnewBoardwalk3.jpg
Buy Now

Steve Dammann, an employee with Peterson Companies in Chisago City, makes some measurements while helping to assemble sections of the new boardwalk at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield.
RI05NWnewBoardwalk4.jpg
Buy Now

Steve Dammann and Ken Foster, employees of the Peterson Companies, discuss their next move in assembling the sections of boardwalk being built on the ice at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield.
RI05NWnewBoardwalk5.jpg
Load comments