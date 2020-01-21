Richfield moves up a class to join Section 1AA this season
Things are looking up for the Richfield Tapaires as they look to make it back to state for a third consecutive season in February.
There is plenty of work left for the Tapaires to reach Target Center (Feb. 14-15) including a move up to Section 1AA from Section 2A where they secured one of the state tournament qualifying positions in Class A jazz in 2018 and 2019.
The section meet is at Faribault High School starting at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Back in December, the team captured its first Tri Metro Conference overall title by winning the separate jazz and kick meets.
With 21 members, this season marks the largest group in seven years, according to coach Arianna Stotz who is coaching alongside Maddie Bojar adding the program has a good balance of underclassmen and upperclassmen with two seniors to prevent dramatic peaks and valley’s into the future.
Building on last season’s successful turnout, the Tapaires have four teams again this season including varsity and junior varsity for kick and jazz routines.
Captains this season include Nicole Daggett (varsity jazz), Jessica Houle (varsity kick), Maya Hartman (JV jazz) and Holland Juell (JV kick).
Another change Stotz noted is in the approach to create each routine. “Both jazz teams have a more mature song and style,” she said. “Varsity jazz is [performing] to a Celine Dion song and requires dancers to pull from their own emotions. JV jazz is a remake of the song ‘I Ran’ that is dark and emotional as well.”
On the flip side, the kick routine is more theatrical. “It starts off with a spoken word poem that is challenging to perform a kick dance to,” Stotz said. “The goal this season was to have the dancers expand their comfort zone and push themselves as dancers.”
As the season progresses, building on and improving scores is the goal from meet-to-meet with the ultimate score reserved for sections or state, if they qualify.
“We are experiencing our high scores we have had in the past six seasons for both jazz and kick and are very proud of this,” Stotz said as one of the oldest programs in the state (established in 1958) and won the first state dance tournament in 1975.
Richfield opened the season with fifth place out of 11 teams at the Rochester Mayo Invite before the conference season opened up.
The team finished first in the Tri Metro jazz meet then equaled that success in the separate kick meet to come into the championship meet as favorites.
At the varsity kick meet on Dec. 11, Richfield scored 280 points out of a possible 500 points, ahead of runner-up Fridley by 25 points. Judges award up to 50 points on 10 categories. Richfield’s top category was creativity (30 points) followed by 29 points each for more technical elements including turns or kick technique and leaps or kick height.
One week earlier the Tapaires scored 282 points, beating out Brooklyn Center’s 234 score to take home the jazz meet title. Richfield picked up 30 points for visual effectiveness and 29 points in five categories including leap or kick height, creativity, the difficulty of the routine, the difficulty of skills or kicks and routine effectiveness.
The busy competition month wrapped up with the Conference Championships at Concordia Academy-Roseville on Dec. 19.
Richfield swept the two routine titles finishing ahead of Brooklyn Center in jazz and kick. In kick, Richfield scored 284 points, 42 points clear of second-place while in jazz, Richfield won with a score of 283 points, 48 points ahead of the runner-ups.
Richfield opened 2020 at the Henry Sibley Invite on Jan. 4 losing a tiebreaker to place fourth in jazz and fifth in kick in Class AA. St. Francis won the jazz title with 323 points while Richfield tallied 295 points, earning 33 points in visual effectiveness. The Tapaires were fifth in kick scoring 277 points while at the top of the results Albert Lea edged out Zimmerman 350-346 for the title. Richfield picked up 29s in three categories: visual effectiveness, the difficulty of skills or kicks and difficulty of formations and transitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.