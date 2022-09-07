Cooper-2
Craig Heinen of Richfield restocks Cooper’s Quick Stop outside his home at the corner of 71st Street and Stevens Avenue. The variant of a Little Free Library provides pet food, treats, chew toys, sticks and tennis balls for neighborhood pet owners passing by. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Cache of pet supplies modeled after Little Free Library

The memory of Cooper, who was a very good boy, lives on at the corner of 71st Street and Stevens Avenue.

Unlike the Little Free Libraries found across Richfield, Cooper’s Quick Stop provides pet food, treats, chew toys, sticks and tennis balls for neighborhood pet owners passing by the intersection of 71st Street and Stevens Avenue. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
A variety of pet food, treats, chew toys, sticks and tennis balls can be found inside Cooper’s Quick Stop near the corner of 71st Street and Stevens Avenue in Richfield. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

