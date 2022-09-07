Cache of pet supplies modeled after Little Free Library
The memory of Cooper, who was a very good boy, lives on at the corner of 71st Street and Stevens Avenue.
There, Cooper’s Quick Stop has stood since the beginning of August, offering a variety of free pet supplies to suit the needs of four-legged passersby, in the mold of the Little Free Library.
Craig and Dana Heinen didn’t see the need for another Little Free Library – their neighborhood already has plenty of those, they said – and they live just down the street from a real library. But they did feel the need to honor their faithful companion, and couldn’t bear to get rid of Cooper’s old toys and dog supplies.
“You don’t want to throw it away, and you want to make sure somebody gets some use out of it,” Dana said, acknowledging her sentimental ways.
The Heinens adopted Cooper from Dana’s parents in 2020 after a spinal condition took away his ability to walk. He still seemed happy, but Cooper now needed constant attention, which Dana’s parents couldn’t provide due to their work. But Craig and Dana were working from home due to the pandemic, so they took Cooper in.
The 75-pound dog spent the rest of his days by their side. He died last February, just short of his 15th birthday.
Due to allergies, Craig never thought he would have a dog, but his bond with Cooper overpowered any would-be sniffles. “This was never part of the plan,” Craig said. “My body, for whatever reason, would make an exception for Cooper.”
He tells people, “I’m not a dog person, I’m a Cooper person.”
Dana was in college when her parents adopted Cooper, and the dog was about 5 years old when the couple started dating, she recalls. She got nervous when she learned her new boyfriend wasn’t a dog person.
“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this might be a deal-breaker. If Craig’s allergic to Cooper, I can’t date him,’” she said.
But as it turned out, “Cooper loved Craig more than anybody in our family, probably,” Dana said. After Cooper’s passing, his family brainstormed ways to honor their friend, and when Dana got a hold of a Little Free Library that was the product of a collaboration between his employer, Dunwoody College, and the Girl Scouts, the idea for what would become Cooper’s Quick Stop was born. Craig refurbished the structure, and Dana lent her crafty touch by turning Cooper’s paw prints into stencils.
Now, those prints adorn the walls of the pet library, joined by the footprints of the Heinens’ late pet duck, Anka, who lived in their backyard.
The Heinens’ twist on the Little Free Library has understandably been an object of intrigue for the neighborhood, especially the four-legged pedestrians. “We’ve seen some cute little interactions,” Dana said.
People can take an item or leave an item, but there are a few things that the Heinens make sure to keep stocked. There’s a “take a stick, leave a stick” basket, a tennis ball dispenser that they regularly fill, a Mason jar full of dog treats and a robust supply of stuffed hedgehogs, which Cooper would have appreciated.
From his adoption day to his final day, he sucked on his own hedgehog like a pacifier, and when it would get too crusty, it would be replaced with a fresh one, the Heinens said.
Dana was the one who found Cooper all those years ago, alerting her parents of the farm puppy’s presence on PetFinder.com, she remembers.
“He was absolutely crazy as a puppy,” Dana said. “For how much of a stinker he was as a puppy, he turned out to be twice as good as any old dog I’ve ever met”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.