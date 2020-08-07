bartholomew house

The Bartholomew House, 6901 Lyndale Ave., S., in Richfield, will be the site of a concert by The Selby Avenue Syncopators, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22.

Come dressed in your finest 1920s or 1930s clothing, come early and be ready to dance. There will be additional activities, including a 1920s snack buffet, 1920s and ‘30s movies before and after the performance by the Syncopators, guided tours of the Bartholomew House, and much more.

Info: Visit richfieldhistory.org; call 612-798-6140; or email richfieldhistory@gmail.com.

