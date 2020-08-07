The Richfield Historical Society will host The Selby Avenue Syncopators 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Bartholomew House, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S.
Come dressed in your finest 1920s or 1930s clothing, come early and be ready to dance. There will be additional activities, including a 1920s snack buffet, 1920s and ‘30s movies before and after the performance by the Syncopators, guided tours of the Bartholomew House, and much more.
Info: Visit richfieldhistory.org; call 612-798-6140; or email richfieldhistory@gmail.com.
