Spartans opened the season against Blake April 9, next home meet is April 29 against historical powerhouse St. Louis Park
Richfield synchronized swimming coach Lauren Kranig feels the group is ahead of schedule after using ideas they didn’t get to compete with last season after the 2020 season was wiped out due to the pandemic.
The 2021 team will be captained by seniors Aerin Humiston and Katrina Dingley to help organize a group of eight returning swimmers, “who have all shown great potential so far,” Kranig said. “After missing last year they came in ready to work hard and it is paying off so far.”
“Not having a season was devastating,” Kranig said as they stayed in touch through Zoom meetings multiple times per week. “I was lucky to not have any seniors last year so this year we are really savoring our time together and also having fun together. As a coach, I just want these girls to have fun, compete and have the experience of having a season; something we used to take for granted.”
Richfield opened the synchronized swimming season at home (Richfield Middle School pool) against Blake on Friday, April 9. Individually, Isabella Collins led Richfield with a 58.820 followed by McKay Hall with a 56.706.
The team is at Bloomington (April 16) and Prior Lake (April 23) before hosting St. Louis Park for a routines meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
The early-season success isn’t a surprise as 10 of the 14 swimmers from the 2019 season took part in the state meet. Sophomore McKay Hall placed fifth in the short solos to move into the next category (long solos) for 2020.
Kranig said the excitement of having a season where the team will be able to compete is huge.
Jason Olson
