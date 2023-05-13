richfield supreme court-2
Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson answers a student question following the Minnesota Supreme Court’s May 2 hearing at Richfield High School. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Much like a regular day in court, Minnesota Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments last week, but traded their courtroom for a Richfield High School auditorium.

The Minnesota Supreme Court Traveling Oral Arguments Program provides students with an opportunity to witness the arguments for and against a current case before the state’s highest court. On May 2, the court heard those arguments in Richfield.

Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen, whose mother was a teacher at Richfield High School, answers a student question following the Minnesota Supreme Court’s May 2 hearing in the high school’s auditorium. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
The Minnesota Supreme Court listens to oral arguments May 2 while conducting a hearing on the Richfield High School auditorium stage as part of the court’s Traveling Oral Arguments Program. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

