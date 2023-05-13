The Minnesota Supreme Court listens to oral arguments May 2 while conducting a hearing on the Richfield High School auditorium stage as part of the court’s Traveling Oral Arguments Program. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen, whose mother was a teacher at Richfield High School, answers a student question following the Minnesota Supreme Court’s May 2 hearing in the high school’s auditorium. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Much like a regular day in court, Minnesota Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments last week, but traded their courtroom for a Richfield High School auditorium.
The Minnesota Supreme Court Traveling Oral Arguments Program provides students with an opportunity to witness the arguments for and against a current case before the state’s highest court. On May 2, the court heard those arguments in Richfield.
“This is a very special opportunity for you to view firsthand the highest court of the judicial branch of the state of Minnesota,” Judge Toddrick Barnette told the students assembled in the auditorium, and others watching a livestream of the hearing.
Barnette, the chief judge of Hennepin County District Court, served as the emcee for the program, which included an opportunity for students to ask questions of the Supreme Court justices following their one-hour hearing.
The hearing pertained to an ongoing case involving racial and socio-economic segregation in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools. Barnette provided a synopsis of the case, which originated in Hennepin County in 2015. Issues pertaining to the case have been reviewed by the Minnesota Court of Appeals twice and the Supreme Court once, he noted.
The plaintiffs in 2022 petitioned the Supreme Court for another review, which was granted, resulting in oral arguments that would be heard in front of Richfield students, Barnette said.
The appellants were arguing on behalf of St. Paul and Minneapolis public schools, while the defendants were the respondents, including the Minnesota Legislature, Minnesota Department of Education and commissioner of education.
“This auditorium will be treated as a courthouse,” Barnette reminded the students. “The case that you see is real.”
Following an hour of argument and back-and-forth between the lawyers and the justices, the court recessed. Moments later, the judges returned, sans robes, to answer student questions about their work and careers.
Student Justin Chavez Estrada asked how justices deal with decisions that are disliked by some residents.
“It will almost certainly happen to you within 30 seconds or so of becoming a judge,” Judge Barry Anderson said. “It’s part of the price of admission.”
Although he expects criticism, Anderson took exception to one aspect of it. “I’m not troubled by criticism, it does kind of bother me when the criticism comes from people who clearly haven’t read what we’ve written,” he said. “At least read it before you criticize it.”
Student Tania Brackenridge asked how judges deal with issues not directly addressed by the state constitution, yet use constitutional clauses in their argument. How do judges bridge the gap?
“We look to our precedent,” Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea said. A history of decisions and interpretations of law may guide judges when considering each party’s argument. And the Minnesota Legislature provides rules and guidelines that help the judges interpret provisions. “We look to all of those things,” Gildea said.
And in making those decisions, “we rely upon each other,” she noted.
Student Benjamin Davis asked if judges take evolving moral expectations of younger generations into consideration when deliberating.
Judge Anne McKeig said the justices talk about the impact a decision will have and the different ways the community may view the decision as part of their deliberation.
Student Brody Titzer asked how the judges set aside their personal biases.
Judge Natalie Hudson said that judges don’t divorce themselves from their background, and that the state wouldn’t be well served by having seven similar judges on the court. Ultimately the vow to uphold the state and federal constitutions require judges to put aside personal beliefs about a case, and that may mean writing or signing off on an opinion that they don’t agree with.
“I’m not Queen Natalie,” she said. “I don’t get to always do what I want to do. It’s something we all struggle with.”
