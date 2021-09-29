School Board hears about COVID numbers, vaccination rates, and enrollment
Richfield Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky told the School Board Sept. 20 that the start of the school year has been smooth, given the challenges that administration, staff members and students face because of the ongoing pandemic.
Highlighting student activities such as football games and special events hosted by the tennis and cross-country teams, Unowsky said being back in the buildings has helped everyone feel good about the start of the year.
COVID-19 has not gone away and the delta variant continues to be on the radar for school officials as they monitor the case rates daily.
At the time of the School Board meeting, there had been 11 confirmed cases within the district. “Obviously, the delta variant is adding cases to our community at this time,” Unowsky said. The superintendent told the board that the issue continues to be “concerning.”
However, the silver lining is that vaccination rates in Richfield have been high.
Unowsky said the vaccination rates for Richfield (for those with at least one dose) are:
• Ages 12-15 - 77%
• Ages 16-17 - 64%
• Ages 18-49 - 81%
Enrollment
Unowsky reported that overall enrollment in the district is currently above projections, but that there are also 81 students who are learning online.
“Overall enrollment is slightly above projections, but this is a very preliminary snapshot,” Unowsky said. The official count day is Oct. 1.
As of last week, the enrollment figures at district schools:
• Centennial - projection of 337; actual 344
• Sheridan Hills - projection of 393; actual of 370
• RDLS - projection of 463; actual of 491
• STEM - projection of 583; actual of 591
• Middle School - projection of 807; actual of 822
• High School - projection of 1,192; actual of 1,212
• RCEP - projection of 77; actual of 54
Total enrollment had a projection of 3,852, with the actual early count at 3,884.
School online enrollment:
• Centennial - nine
• Sheridan Hills - four
• RDLS - zero
• STEM - 19
• Middle School - 27
• High School - 22
The total number of students participating in online learning is 81.
The district partners with the Minnesota Virtual Academy and Northern Star Online to provide the online curriculum for Richfield students.
Construction update
With this being the final year of construction projects across the district, Unowsky reported that while there is a punchlist of project jobs yet to be completed, the greatest majority of public spaces have been completed.
The following is a list of projects and their status:
• Sheridan - All public spaces are complete, including the kitchen
• Central - All public spaces are complete
• Middle school - All public spaces are complete, except the auditorium and Teen Tech Center
• All other sites are substantially complete
One of the more timely improvements with these projects was the overhauling of HVAC systems, which will help with air handling and potentially help slow the spread of viruses.
“We continue to work with air quality officials on that,” Unowsky said.
Social-emotional support activities
“Children have had significant interruptions to their education the past year,” Unowsky said.
With that fact in mind, school staff has been prioritizing social-emotional activities:
• Community-building for students
• School-wide expectations
• Relationship-building
• Rituals and routines
• Welcoming every student by name
“A ninth-grader may have not stepped in the building for a year or year-and-a-half,” Unowsky said. “So, we’re working to know names and know every kid to make sure they are feeling at home and part of the community,” the superintendent said.
The High School, according to Unowsky, began the school year with an alternative schedule for the first two days.
This allowed extra time for advisors to use community-building lessons to prioritize relationship development. The Spartan Crew student leadership group led team-building and “get to know RHS” activities for the ninth- and tenth-graders.
In addition to the activities to help students feel they belong, there were other highlights that Unowsky said have helped staff and students feel good about being back in school.
All students are receiving free meals again this year – breakfast and lunch; the High School football team won their home opener, 35-14; a carnival and bingo night was held at RDLS; the High School cross country team hosted a 24-hour marathon fundraiser; and the High School tennis team hosted its “100 sets” fundraiser.
Homecoming activities will be held next week, with the Homecoming game set for Friday, Oct. 1.
A “Walk & Bike to School Day” will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, and conferences for High School students are set for Thursday, Oct. 7, 4-8 p.m.
