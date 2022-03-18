The health center at Richfield High School provides students with quick on-site services
The Richfield School Board last month learned the importance of the Student Services Department in helping students improve and maintain their physical and emotional health, with its services even more pronounced during uncertain times.
With students coping with the pandemic while trying to stay emotionally healthy, the department has been adapting and creating ways for students to more easily access services.
Director of Student Services Christina Gonzalez told the board during her Feb. 22 presentation that the department has a “real commitment to ensuring that the work we do is in high action, high alignment, high accountability and high achievement for all scholars.”
Gonzalez presented an overview of department services, including services for student support are carried out by school social workers, school counselors, student engagement specialists and outreach workers, and the Richfield Health Resource Center coordinator.
An overview includes this list of services included and organizations involved:
• Multi-tiered systems of support for Social Emotional Learning
• Safe and Supportive Schools committees
• Richfield Latino Family Association
• Parent/Guardian Education Engagement
• Richfield Health Resource Center
• School-based mental health services
• Community agency partnerships
• Crisis and risk assessment and support
• Gender inclusion support and oversight
But it was the Health Resource Center on which Gonzalez focused.
“I love to start with our health resource center,” Gonzalez said, while explaining that the health center’s hours have been reduced to one day per-week over the past 18 months.
But that doesn’t mean the health center located inside the school hasn’t been utilized by students.
In fact, partly because of the demand, Gonzalez said the center’s hours would increase to two days per week within the next six months.
Despite the pandemic, the average usage at the center has been steady the past four years.
“Our usage remains high and across the board,” Gonzalez said, adding that the demand is being met by medical, sexual health, and mental health staff, as well as efforts to help students navigate health insurance and meet dental needs.
The number of visits to the center by year:
• 2017: 658 total visits, and an average of 55 per month
• 2018: 803 total visits, and an average 68 per month
• 2019: 852 total visits, and an average of 71 per month
• 2020: 825 total visits, and an average 69 per month
• 2021: 758 total visits, and an average 63 per month
As part of the district’s overall emphasis on creating equity and recognizing diversity, Gonzalez said the percentages of student usage by race closely reflects the actual student population breakdown by race.
Of those using the center, 45% are Hispanic/LatinX; 17% are Black; and 8.3% are white.
Gonzalez said the student population appreciates the center that she described as “a full-service clinic on-site and embedded in the high school.”
Questions about access to the health center were also addressed by Gonzalez.
“Students are able to access the clinic without parent consent if it is about sexual health, be it an STI, STD, pregnancy testing – anything related to that,” Gonzalez said.
She added, “We want students to have the right to access the clinic during the school day without questions from adults in the school building. ... We are very intentional about getting word out to students.”
If a student asks to go to the clinic, there are no questions asked by staff, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez provided a historical perspective to bolster her claims about how students are affected by school services.
“Twelve to 15 years ago, Richfield, as a city, had the highest per-capita pregnancy rate for brown female individuals. So, our Latina girls were getting pregnant at the highest rates across the state. Higher than Minneapolis, higher than St. Paul,” Gonzalez said.
However, after the clinic’s opening and the district’s formalization of sexual health standards through education, “we are now below the average,” she said.
Mental health has also been a point of focus for staff.
“Our students are more anxious. Our students are carrying more stress, so we are equipping teachers with skills to recognize and then connect and refer. Every building has at least one school-based mental health clinician,” Gonzalez said.
She went on to describe how the school staff has laid out guidelines for student behavior and the steps for individuals who need assistance.
The district’s core principals:
• Effectively teaching appropriate behavior to ALL children
• Intervening early before unwanted behaviors escalate
• Using research-based, scientifically validated interventions
• Monitoring student progress
Working with staff across the district, Gonzalez said they utilize the concept of “Teach, Model, Cue and Reinforce.”
In dealing with student stress, she talked about how things can change quickly.
“We can’t NOT speak to the crisis support that we’ve provided (as a result of) the killing of Jahmari Rice and other things that have impacted our students,” Gonzalez said.
Coordinating efforts to help students require a continual conversation among staff. “We continue to meet with principals to review data, attendance, behavior and achievement data,” Gonzalez said.
The goal of support services is to become involved with students’ issues.
“We want to intervene. This is something where we have some real opportunities tracking those minor incidents so they are less likely to become a major incident,” she said. However, to do that, decisions are always based on data, she noted.
“Teachers teach literacy, and that takes time. So does learning social-emotional learning skills,” Gonzalez said.
“It’s things like calming and self-soothing and asking for help, and how to make a friend and how to keep one,” she said, adding that the challenge is defining “how to address things when things are hard with friends or hearts.”
