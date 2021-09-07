Johnson runs for four touchdowns in 27-21 win over Hill-Murray
What was a back-and-forth offensive contest in the first quarter turned into a 27-21 win for Holy Angels in the Sept. 2 season and home opener against Hill-Murray at StarDome.
The Stars defense forced a 3-and-out on the Pioneers’ opening drive of the game. Holy Angels marched the field on their first drive which was capped off by Emmett Johnson’s first of four touchdowns coming on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
One minute elapsed with Hill-Murray junior Sawyer Seidl breaking off a 74-yard touchdown run in a big-time response.
Not to be outdone, Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Pioneers’ 40-yard line but a holding penalty returned the ball to the Stars’ own 15-yard line.
No problem.
Holy Angels marched the 85 yards to the end zone as Johnson slipped up the seam for a 9-yard touchdown en route to 199 rushing yards in the game.
In the final moments of the quarter, Hill-Murray quarterback Joe McGurran fond Rashad McKinley on a 47-yard touchdown pass to give the visitors a 14-13 edge going into the second quarter.
Johnson added a third touchdown of the half after Charles Gilbert III set up the 1-yard plunge with an 18-yard carry before the 85-yard drive concluded with six more points on the scoreboard.
Hill-Murray scored on a fourth-and-goal play to lead 21-20 into halftime.
Taking the ball first in the second half, the Stars sustained a long drive of over five minutes off the clock before a second 1-yard touchdown by Johnson made it a 27-21 lead.
Terrence Roberts Jr. intercepted a late Pioneers pass to secure the home opener win Thursday.
Boarman completed 3-of-9 passes for 49 yards but Johnson ran 35 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
Holy Angels visits Orono for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 10 as the Spartans will look for revenge after the Stars ended the last two seasons for them.
