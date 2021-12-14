Southwest Christian/Richfield play at RIA Dec. 18 (Gentry), Dec. 21 (Kennedy)
The cooperative boys hockey program between Southwest Christian Academy in Chanhassen and Richfield High School finds itself off to a 4-1 start following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Dodge County.
The game was the second of 10 contests to be played at Richfield Ice Arena after the Stars opened the season with a 3-1 win over Anoka Nov. 27.
Saturday’s scoring came in a busy second period when senior defenseman and captain Brody Hardacre scored on the power play, 3:44 into the period to tie the game after Dodge County took a 1-0 lead 5 minutes into the contest on a power play.
Assisting on Hardacre’s goal were sophomores Kaden Feltmann and Jared Greiner.
Feltmann scored the next two goals, including the game-winner at the 14:19 mark of the period on a power play with assists from Hardacre and junior assistant captain Caleb Bendell. The Stars built a 3-1 lead 2:07 later this time at full strength with Feltmann scoring, while senior captain Joey Michelizzi and Bendell provided the assists.
Stars senior goaltender Isaac Haugen stopped 28-of-29 shots in his third start of the season. He has a .930 save percentage after making 28 saves in a 6-4 win at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and 24 saves in the win over Anoka.
Southwest Christian senior Andrew Erhart picked up his second goal of the season in what turned out to be the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win at Hopkins Dec. 7. Greiner picked up his second assist in the game to help break a 2-2 draw with the goal coming at 11:29 of the third period.
Hopkins provided the lone goal of the opening period before the Stars offense came alive in the second period with goals from juniors Caleb Swanson and Payton Gustafson to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.
The week began with a road trip to Litchfield Civic Arena to face the Dragons Dec. 4.
Michelizzi broke the game open with a goal just 28 seconds in and Anderson added a shorthanded goal 5:46 into the game. A wild final 32 minutes of action saw the Dragons tie the game less than 9 minutes into the second period, only to have the visitors score five minutes apart to carry a 4-2 lead into the third.
Once again LDH rallied to tie the game on Zach Zwilling’s second goal of the game at the 14:04 mark.
Greiner put the game away for good scoring the go-ahead goal 19 seconds later, while Anderson and Bendell accounted for the assists. Greiner added the empty-net goal in the closing seconds for the final 6-4 result as both teams had 32 shots on goal.
The Stars remain at Richfield Ice Arena for the next two contests, including a 5:15 p.m. start against Gentry Academy Dec. 18 before hosting Kennedy at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Holiday Classic
The Stars will take part in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine Dec. 27-29. Southwest Christian will play in the Gold Division and open against Minneapolis at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27. A win advances to the Stars to the semifinals set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28. The championship game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Holy Angels is also part of the Gold Division and opens against Northfield at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Home games played at Richfield Ice Arena (RIA) or Chaska Community Center (CCC)
Nov. 27 vs. Anoka (RIA)
Dec. 2 at Providence Academy
Dec. 4 at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
Dec. 7 at Hopkins
Dec. 11 vs. Dodge County (RIA)
Dec. 18 vs. Gentry Academy (RIA) 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 27-29 at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic (National Sports Center in Blaine)
Dec. 27 vs. Mpls 4 p.m.
Dec. 28 TBD
Dec. 29 TBD
Jan. 4 at Breck
Jan. 6 at Waconia
Jan. 13 at Mound Westonka
Jan. 15 at Hutchinson
Jan. 18 vs. Park (RIA)
Jan. 20 vs. Holy Family (RIA)
Jan. 22 vs. New Ulm (RIA) 2 p.m.
Jan. 27 vs. Hutchinson (CCC)
Jan. 29 at Delano 2 p.m.
Jan. 31 vs. Mound Westonka (RIA)
Feb. 4 vs. Litchfield (CCC)
Feb. 8 vs. Blake (RIA)
Feb. 10 vs. Delano (RIA)
Jan. 15 at Armstrong/Cooper
Jan. 17 at Orono
