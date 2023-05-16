New coach has the Holy Angels squad on track for a strong finish to the spring

Being in close games now will help come section time for Holy Angel’s girls lacrosse, which lost 10-8 p.m. on May 12 at St. Louis Park.

Masyn Mullin
Holy Angels sophomore Masyn Mullin, right, dodges past a St. Louis Park defender during the Stars 10-8 loss on Friday. Mullin came into the May 12 game with 12 goals in seven games.
Taylor Lesnar
Stars sophomore Taylor Lesnar, right, tries to collect a loose ball during the May 12 game at St. Louis Park. Lesnar had seven goals and two assists before Friday.
Charlotte Rosen
Lauren Baumgartner
