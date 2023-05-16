New coach has the Holy Angels squad on track for a strong finish to the spring
Being in close games now will help come section time for Holy Angel’s girls lacrosse, which lost 10-8 p.m. on May 12 at St. Louis Park.
It was the third two-goal loss of the season for the Stars (4-5) under the guidance of first-year head coach Alexa Bloedow.
Bloedow joined the Stars just before the season after six seasons as the head junior varsity coach and varsity assistant at Prior Lake High School where she was a standout for the Lakers before graduating in 2016. Her father, Scott Bloedow, was a longtime boys lacrosse coach in Prior Lake and joined Alexa on the bench this spring.
“Being in those tight games is where the girls are learning a lot,” Bloedow said. “We either have beat teams by a large margin or these close games we lose by two.
“It is kind of learning how to keep our composure and apply some of those things we’ve talked about at practice at games at a higher level. It’s in the tight games where those fault lines come out to see what we need to work on more.”
For a majority of the team, this is their first or second year playing lacrosse where experience is at a premium.
“It’s a lot of experience, learning the rules, how to [substitute] and on the line is out of bounds,” she said.
Bloedow has a lot of crossover students from other sports like basketball, soccer and hockey where concepts from those sports help but getting out on the field for a game is the best way to develop as a lacrosse player.
“It’s been quite the season and these last couple games were better games,” Bloedow said. “Rounding out the week with a win would’ve been nice since we seem to be on the losing end right now of those tight ones.”
Learning the fundamentals of the game before moving on develop the style of play or systems that worked for Bloedow at Prior Lake is the next step in the process to build that level of competitiveness.
“It’s making sure everyone understands what we are going and why we are doing it,” she said. “They’re athletes right now and not lacrosse players and learning the flow of the game and taking what they know from basketball, soccer or volleyball and how to apply them on the lacrosse field.
“It’s exciting to see how far they have come from the first day of tryouts to now.”
Her first time seeing them on the field was the first day of tryouts, just six weeks ago as the regular season wraps up with the return Tri-Metro Conference contest against Kennedy at StarDome on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m.
Friday’s game started slow for the Stars as they trailed 4-0 before closing the gap in half, entering halftime down 4-2.
The Orioles’ lead grew to 10-5 before Bloedow called for a timeout with 7:23 to play.
Holy Angels went on to score the final three goals of the game including Lauren Baumgartner’s goal to make it 10-7, after controlling the ball off the restart with only a couple minutes to play.
Stars junior attack Charlotte Rosen scored with 58.6 seconds to go on a shot from near the crease to cut the lead to 10-8.
Sophomore middle Masyn Mullin did well to generate quality scoring chances but was denied by the Orioles’ defense each time. Mullin scored earlier in the second half, pulling the Stars within one goal, 6-5, with 13:40 remaining. Her persistence led to scoring on her third shot attempt of the sequence on a spin and dodge to cut back across the face of the goal. She also scored the opening Stars goal of the second half, this time on a powerful shot from the top of the shooting after she dodged around a defender to make it a 5-3 game with 18 minutes to go in the game.
After a 2-0 start with wins over Columbia Heights and Minneapolis by a combined 25-10, Holy Angels dropped the next four matches against St. Croix Prep (14-10, April 25), Visitation (11-9 on April 27), Kennedy (14-12 on May 3) and Jefferson (14-2 on May 4).
Friday’s match was the third of the week for the Stars as they looked to go 3-0 after limiting Minneapolis and Holy Family to two goals each at StarDome.
The Stars opened the week with a 14-2 win over Minneapolis on Monday as Baumgartner led the attack with five goals and one assist. Mullin added four goals while Marin Kaster and Stephanie Goedde finished with two goals and one assist each. Rosen had one goal and two assists, Lesnar had one assist and Grace Agort had one goal. Goalies Savanah Guertin and Teagan Walton combined to make two saves on the evening.
The learning curve isn’t just big for the girls who are new to the sport as Alexa Bloedow is the leader of the program after serving with the Lakers staff for so long.
“It’s a learning curve for me but it is about building that culture where we are going to toughen it out in the big games and go hard at practice to set our standard for what we want to be as a team and as a program,” Bloedow said. “We are building this from the ground up, deciding what we want to make of it and holding each other accountable.”
Part of the learning process is realizing mistakes and what to do next time along with positive reinforcement.
“I’m excited for what’s to come,” she said. “They’re picking it up really quick, soaking it in and some players really looking into summer opportunities to play for a club or whatever else they can do because they’ve never played before.”
Bloedow knew the Lesnar family from coaching youth lacrosse in Prior Lake and was looking for something new and different as a way to help spread her knowledge of the game.
Bloedow wasn’t sure if her father would join the staff, having coached boys after his college lacrosse career.
“The boys and girls games are so different so he stayed away from coaching my sister and I but now that we are graduated and out of high school, he had some extra time,” Bloedow said while hinting around about the coaching vacancy on her staff. “I jokingly asked him if he knew anybody who wanted to coach and he wondered ‘what time practices would be?’ I said: ‘3-5 we can make it work, you can be there part time’ and he’s been here every day.
“It’s been a fun bonding experience for sure.”
As for pending section matchups with Prior Lake, both teams compete in Section 6, Bloedow said, “They are a phenomenal top-10 program in the state and we will see them in sections, it will be a good matchup in a couple years but a good experience either way.”
