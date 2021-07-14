Richfield Reds show promise during 3-0 week leading up to tournament
Richfield Baseball’s Karnsas Klassic brought together nine teams for the annual tournament at the baseball field at Richfield High School July 9-11.
The Richfield Reds struggled to string together hits as they went 0-3 starting with an 8-2 loss against Rosemount Blue Post 65 on Friday before Minneapolis Post 1 scored a 5-1 win on Saturday. The Red ended the tournament with a 17-0 loss to Woodbury White on Sunday.
The losses came after a 3-0 week as coach Jason Boie noticed a big improvement in pitching and a collective reduction in mistakes.
“We’ve had much more consistent pitching from Nick Wiederholt, Ethan Thompson and Tharin Jayamanne with all three finding the strike zone and not allowing walks,” Boie said while coming into the tournament off a 3-2 loss to Minneapolis Southwest on July 7. All three runs were unearned as the Reds scored twice in the fifth inning to narrow the gap thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Luke Wolterstorff to score Lundin. Hintz followed up with a hard line drive to right field allowing Holt to score.
Richfield drew two-out walks but couldn’t capitalize as Frye popped out to second base.
Wolterstorff and Frye each had two hits while Wiederholt and Holt each drew two walks.
Wiederholt struck out four batters over six innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17-of-25 batters and induced 14 flyouts.
Rosemount used a five-run fifth inning to create more than enough room on the scoreboard as the Reds used hits by Lukas Frye, Brady Wolke and Jaxon Moon. Moon and Nick Wiederholt scored the runs while Moon and Frye accounted for the RBIs. Five Reds were hit by a pitch.
Tharin Jayamanne pitched five innings allowing six earned runs on nine hits. He struck out three and walked four batters before Wolterstorff issued one walk and struck out one batter in two no-hit innings of relief.
Saturday’s contest was even closer for the Reds who trailed Minneapolis Post 1 2-1 going into the seventh inning. Post 1 scored three times to break the game open while Richfield couldn’t respond in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
Connor Hintz, Wolke, TJ Card and Wolterstorff provided the hits. Jayamanne knocked in Connor Wolke in the third inning.
Hintz pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing one earned run on four hits. He struck out four batters and allowed one walk before Ethan Thompson worked 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Woodbury needed four innings to generate 17 runs on eight hits during Sunday’s conclusion. Thompson and Moon picked up the hits and Moon added two stolen bases.
Holy Angels Legion
Holy Angels Stars Senior Legion 19U coach Mike Rothstein’s club is off to a 3-9 record through the first month of the summer legion baseball season.
A lack of experience this summer has created opportunities for younger players in the program as none of the six seniors from the high school program came out this summer.
“We had six seniors this spring including Joe Longo and we will have some holes to fill so we’re looking to see what they can do in the field or at the plate,” Rothstein said.
The record includes a 2-1 mark at the Karnas Klassic July 9-11 as the Stars opened with a 5-1 win over Rosemount Green on Friday before a 3-2 comeback win against Chester Bird (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) on Saturday to set up Sunday’s 11-0 loss in the semifinals against Fridley Gold (Totino-Grace). Fridley went on to win the trophy over Rosemount Blue later on Sunday.
The win over Chester Bird avenged a 15-1 loss on July 1. Saturday’s rematch featured a two-run top of the sixth inning as Alex Hardcopf and Brady Ruehling scored on a wild pitch to take a 3-1 lead.
Seth Brakeman added a double and Sam Palmer added a triple as the Stars only had five hits for the game in support of Brakeman on the mound who earned the complete-game win. He gave up two runs on six hits.
In the Friday opener against Rosemount, Holy Angels led 3-0 going into the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Sam Palmer triple to score Smith then Ryan Palerm followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Schmitz made it a 3-0 game by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. Another bases-loaded walk added to the Stars total in the sixth inning as Smith scored on a Hardcopf walk. Ryan Palmer made it 5-1 by scoring on a wild pitch with two outs later in the inning.
Smith pitched six innings allowing one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts before Brakeman worked the final inning in relief.
Palmer and Ruehling each had two hits. Aidan Brazil and Hardcopf each drew two walks.
Palmer is hitting .450 this summer after playing for the varsity team this spring. “A very good athlete who can play infield, outfield,” Rothstein said of Palmer. “It’s nice to see him step up and hit well this summer.”
Fridley Gold shut out the Stars in the semifinal on Saturday 11-0 in five innings. Ruehling and Ryan Palmer accounted for the Holy Angels hits while Brazil, Sam Palmer, and Jimmy Longo drew walks but couldn’t come around to score runs.
Rothstein said the high school program ran into injuries at a bad time in sections after a great spring going 17-5 as the No. 1 seed, losing to No. 8 Richfield in the opener of the double-elimination.
Junior lefthander Logan Olson was shut down midseason and is heading to Oregon in 2022 and Troy Lynch ran into arm issues in sections. “We ran into a slugfest with St. Thomas in a 13-10 and that is going to happen when both teams are out of pitching. St. Thomas goes on to beat Simley twice to go to state,” Rothstein said. “We get all of our pitching back and a transfer eligible from Rosemount in George Dittman and add him to Logan and Troy, Aidan Smith and we’ve got a ton of arms.”
The senior team is opting out of sub-state as the roster is only 23-players strong as the junior legion club will play in the sub-state at Eden Prairie later in July.
