Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.