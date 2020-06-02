Southwest Christian/Richfield boys hockey coach Erik Westrum added Section 2A Coach of the Year to this season’s accomplishments.
The Stars posted a 13-12-1 record, winning its first section game, a 4-1 decision over Waconia before losing to eventual section champion Delano in a tough 3-2 loss.
The award is voted on by fellow section coaches. Westrum said it shows the time and effort the staff put in as a staff is recognized by the other programs.
“I would say it’s a group effort of all our coaches, consultants, and hockey operations,” Westrum said about having 11 people on staff, including his father Pat Westrum. “It’s been rewarding to have my father, Pat Westrum, as a consultant and learn from one of the best of all time.”
In addition to the first playoff victory, Richfield senior Nic Gustafson scored his 100th career goal and the team was named Academic Class A State Champions plus several successes over the three seasons of the cooperative program.
“Our team devotionals are always my favorite time of the week as we talk about our journey with Jesus,” Westrum said. “The most impressive accomplishment this year happened off the ice – academic state champions. That is what it’s all about; faith, family, hockey, and academics. Three things you can take with you in life.”
Off-season
The program hasn’t really been affected by distance learning and the closure of the area rinks to this point. Westrum says they plan to ramp-up on-and off-rink training when given the go-ahead June 15. So far the biggest difference has been the lack of large team practices and interactions.
“For our team, it’s not a vital part of the way we run our program,” Westrum said. “We build on an individual skill within the game of hockey and not focusing on taking shortcuts to win games. It’s about building the person first and then the team. Each player brings a different dynamic and we strive to find what that is during the off-season training.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.