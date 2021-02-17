Southwest Christian/Richfield pummels Minnehaha Academy 8-0 

Southwest Christian/Richfield (6-2) earned its first shutout of the season during series of season-best milestones in an 8-0 win against Minnehaha Academy Feb. 9.

The eight goals is a season-best as is the shutout as goaltender Jannes Kamp made 10 saves for the win. A dozen Stars picked up at least a point with four skaters collecting three points (one goal and two assists apiece) from Caleb Bendell, Brody Hardacre, Ryan Odefey and Joey Michellizzi.

Josh Larson

Stars junior Josh Larson scored his first goal of the season during the 8-0 win over Minnehaha Academy, Feb. 8 at Richfield Ice Arena.

Southwest began the month with a 5-3 win over Waconia Feb. 4 then a 6-2 win at St. Paul Academy Feb. 6.

Brady Anderson

Stars junior defenseman Brady Anderson scored once during the win over Minnehaha Academy and has three points in seven games this season.

Coach Erik Westrum said the team is about where they wanted to be at this point of the unique season, especially given the success during the three-week bridge season. The team was coached by Westrum’s father, Pat, and Larry Olimb during the bridge season which helped span the other fall leagues and the anticipated winter season which was delayed due to COVID-19 until mid-January.

Matt Stuessi, Caleb Bendell

Southwest Christian/Richfield senior Matt Stuessi controls the puck along the boards while teammate Caleb Bendell (27) watches the play. Stuessi leads the Stars with 16 points in eight games including a hat trick and five-point performance in a 6-2 win over St. Paul Academy Feb. 6.

“We knew we had something special with this team and won some big games early. But we lost a couple to snap us back into reality and now it’s about how you respond,” Westrum said following a 5-2 win over Holy Angels, only to lose five days later to the same Stars team on the Richfield Ice Arena ice sheet 4-2.

“We gained a lot of confidence in that first game,” he said as they opened with a 4-0 lead in the second period of Jan. 28 win. “Three years ago we were playing their JV then the next game we just didn’t come as strong. We get a top-20 ranking, beat some teams you don’t think you’ll beat and then we were knocked back a peg, which is good.”

The scoring production has come from several skaters instead of just a couple this season led by Stuessi with 16 points, Olimb and Andrew Erhart each with 12 points, Bendell and Michelizzi with 10 points each in eight games. 

In addition to a more explosive attack, goaltending has been a strength with Max Levin posting a 4-2-0 record with a .906 saves percentage and 2.74 goals-against average while Isaac Haugen is anticipated to return to the lineup in a month. 

The Stars elected to join the Independent Metro Athletic Conference this season, along with Holy Angels. Westrum said Blake Activities Director reached out to invite the two Stars programs in a way to help relieve some of the pressure that came with scheduling opponents without a conference.

This season teams are limited to mainly conference opponents, meaning schedules were drying up to play games against teams without a conference affiliation. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments