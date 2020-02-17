RHS Senior Nic Gustafson reaches 99 career goals on Senior Night
Valentine’s Day marked the final home game for Richfield High School senior Nic Gustafson as the fourth and final regular-season game was played at Richfield Ice Arena.
The Stars (12-11-2) skated to a 7-4 loss to Gentry Academy on senior night.
Gentry Academy rushed to a 4-0 lead just over four minutes into the opening period before Gustafson put the home team on the board 14:51 into the game.
Gustafson was one of five seniors honored before the game on. Fellow senior Jeremiah Konkel set up both of Gustafson’s goals. The second came 5:48 into the second period to cut the lead to 4-2 with a first assist going to sophomore Brody Hardacre.
Konkel scored the third Stars goal coming 8:48 into the final period with Gustafson and sophomore Ollie Yuhas credited for the assists.
Gustafson not only had a hand in all four Stars goals, scoring his 28th and 29th of the season, but he also reached 99 career goals for the four-year varsity member.
Consistency
As a senior captain who has been through a lot over the four years of the cooperative between RHS and the Chanhassen-based Southwest Christian High School, Gustafson said the message was simple coming into the season.
“Consistency was the biggest thing for me this year,” he said. “Coach wanted me to keep my numbers high, make sure I was getting a lot of goals and assists for my senior year as a captain,” he said.
This would set the bar high for the next group to come through.
“A lot of freshmen who came in learned the basics of how the system worked and they developed a lot so that will be huge for us,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson led by example, ending the 25-game regular season with 61 points (29 goals and 32 assists) including eight power-play goals and nine power-play assists, plus three shorthanded goals and one assist while on the penalty kill.
He was kept off the score sheet only twice this season, finishing with multiple points in 18 games, including three hat tricks. He had four assists in two games and picked up five points in two games.
Gustafson finished with four assists in a 6-5 overtime win at Providence Academy Feb. 11. He set up Konkel’s winner 5:15 into overtime for the Stars 12th win of the season. The goal was Konkel’s second of the evening as the pair assisted on Jackson Olimb’s tying goal with 1:09 left in regulation.
Since Jan. 7, the Stars were 8-4 averaging 4.5 goals per game while surrendering 3.5 goals.
“In terms of the overall regular season it was a lot of development for the team and I developed a lot as a player and a man,” Gustafson said, assessing the season to this point. “[Coach Eric] Westrum continues to put in work to keep these guys moving and playing well.”
Gustafson explained his personal development came from persistence until the final buzzer, regardless of the score.
“Keeping my head in the game when we are down three or four nothing,” he said. “Making sure the guys are working hard and as a captain that made me pick-up guys more often. Trying to be a role model for the eighth graders and freshmen.”
Section 2A
The Stars received the No. 7 seed in Section 2A and faced No. 10 Waconia Tuesday in the early game of the doubleheader play-in games at the rec center in St. Louis Park, the site for all section games.
No. 8 Kennedy went up against No. 9 Providence Academy in the late game.
Quarterfinals began Wednesday with No. 1 Orono and No. 2 Delano in action against Tuesday’s winners. The remaining quarterfinals are Friday with No. 6 Minneapolis against No. 3 Breck at 6 p.m. and No. 4 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper against No. 5 Mound Westonka at 8 p.m.
The semifinals are set for Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 and 8 p.m. and the final is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
