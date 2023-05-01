Holy Angels (4-1) celebrated its home opener with a 14-2 win over Kennedy in their first-ever meeting at Tri-Metro Conference opponents April 25 at Donaldson Park in Richfield.

Will Briggs, Riley Thuringer
Buy Now

Holy Angels seniors Will Briggs, left, talks with senior pitcher Riley Thuringer between innings during the home opener against Kennedy at Donaldson Park on April 26. Thuringer earned the win allowing one earned run over four innings. He struck out three batters. At the plate, Thuringer went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run.

Wear the all-black with gold pinstripes, Holy Angels exploded offensively with leadoff batter George Dittman going 3-for-3 with a double and drove in one run. Pitcher Riley Thuringer allowed one earned run over four innings of work while hitting a pair of doubles. Charlie Cline drove in four runs and Mason Garcia drove in three runs. Tyler Niznick went 2-for-3 scoring twice and Will Briggs drove in a pair of runs.

Charlie Cline
Buy Now

Stars senior Charlie Cline hit a triple and sac fly while driving in four runs against Kennedy.
Riley Thuringer
Buy Now

Stars senior pitcher Riley Thuringer limited Kennedy to one earned run over four innings for the win. He combined with Jacob Pung and Maison Roudabush to no-hit Fridley by a 9-0 score on April 19.  
Will Briggs
Buy Now
Charlie Cline
Buy Now

Stars senior Charlie Cline hit a triple and sac fly while driving in four runs against Kennedy.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments