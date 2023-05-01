Holy Angels seniors Will Briggs, left, talks with senior pitcher Riley Thuringer between innings during the home opener against Kennedy at Donaldson Park on April 26. Thuringer earned the win allowing one earned run over four innings. He struck out three batters. At the plate, Thuringer went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run.
Holy Angels (4-1) celebrated its home opener with a 14-2 win over Kennedy in their first-ever meeting at Tri-Metro Conference opponents April 25 at Donaldson Park in Richfield.
Wear the all-black with gold pinstripes, Holy Angels exploded offensively with leadoff batter George Dittman going 3-for-3 with a double and drove in one run. Pitcher Riley Thuringer allowed one earned run over four innings of work while hitting a pair of doubles. Charlie Cline drove in four runs and Mason Garcia drove in three runs. Tyler Niznick went 2-for-3 scoring twice and Will Briggs drove in a pair of runs.
St. Anthony handed the Stars its first loss of the spring, 3-2 in 10 innings. Holy Angels pitchers Jacob Pung and Joe Ackerman combined to strike out nine Huskies. Pung, a senior, threw five innings without allowing an earned run while Ackerman, a freshman, scattered three hits without allowing a run in four innings.
Thuringer, Pung and Maison Roudabush combined for a nine-strikeout no-hitter at Fridley in a 9-0 final score for the road conference win. Thuringer went struck out six in three innings while Pung and Roudabush each went two innings. Thuringer also had a big game at the plate going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and double, driving in six RBIs. Cline and McDonough each went 2-for-4.
The Stars opened the season with a dominant 12-1 win at South St. Paul on April 13 and shutout DeLaSalle 8-0 two days later in the Tri-Metro opener.
Against SSP, Roudabush earned the win in two innings of work while Dittman went 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base, RBI and scored three times. Palmer picked up his first varsity hit, Jimmy Longo went 2-for-3 with a triple and Cline drove in four runs. McDonough went 2-for-4 scoring twice.
It was more of the same against DeLaSalle with McDonough hitting a pair of doubles and scoring twice. Palmer was busy going 3-for-3 with a double and Dittman stole two bases.
Dittman struck out two batters in his lone inning of work on the mound. Ackerman took the win in three one-hit innings while striking out four batters.
