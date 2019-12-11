Taylor ready to learn on the mat to add depth to Richfield roster
Richfield wrestling picked up a 36-31 win over Columbia Heights in the first Tri Metro Conference win for the Spartans after making the move from the Metro West Conference this school year.
“We wanted to get guys who are first-year wrestlers some matches, that was the goal by both coaches and to get some good experience and we came out on top, so that was beneficial as well,” coach Carl Maiers said.
The team is 22 wrestlers strong with more wrestlers at the upper weights, which is different from the past. “We have holes down low and are three-deep up top,” Maiers said. “It’s an unusual spot for us to be at but also pretty cool to have a different way to work this.”
The dual meet at Richfield High School started with a bang as freshman Jafari Vanier opened with a pin at 106 pounds while proud friends and family held a sign to celebrate the win by the lightweight.
With the lack of lower-weight wrestlers, the Vaniers battle each day at practice with Jafari Vanier, sophomore Keno Vanier and seventh-grader Charlie Vanier.
“They are their own partners at practice and push each other every day and I’m excited to see what they have for this year and the years to come.”
Like the Vaniers, Maiers had the same unique opportunity to practice with his brother at Kennedy.
“That brotherly push isn’t something you can replicate,” Maiers said.
Senior John Hughes earned a fall at 132 pounds and Davion Taylor made his varsity wrestling debut with a very competitive match at 182 pounds before losing by a close decision in a weight class above where Maiers believes he will be at later in the season.
Taylor, a 5-foot-11, 183-pound junior, was a busy member of the Spartans football team this fall carrying the ball 63 times for 200 yards with two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 35 yards. He also made 16 tackles over five games including three for a loss and a sack against SMB.
Going into his senior football season, Richfield football coach Kris Pulford suggested he try wrestling rather than focusing on off-season football workouts. Taylor played basketball as a freshman but a broken finger derailed his season and he never went back.
Taylor also said captain Tritian Zornes and other wrestlers on the football team helped recruit him.
As for the first weeks of practice, Taylor says he’s a little sore at this point.
“I was pretty sore,” Taylor said during practice. “I’ll get used to it but I’ve got to keep fighting.
“I’ve learned that I can do it, it’s not impossible, keep my feet moving and you cannot stall.”
Taylor had never formally touched a mat but did the brotherly roughhousing, a little different from the technique needed to execute precise moves to pick up points and ultimately have his arm raised.
Maiers told Taylor after the match to keep his head up because he is doing all that is asked of him, and then some.
“For a first-year kid, bumping up a weight class and wrestling his butt off, he did everything I want him to do,” Maiers said of Taylor. “There is nothing I can take from that match and do differently. That’s his first match ever, win or lose you learn and we learned a lot from that match, things we can improve on and great things to celebrate that we did well so do not hang your head there. There is a lot of talent there.
“Just a great kid in general, always has a huge smile on his face, couldn’t ask for a more positive kid to come into our room and would’ve loved to have him for two more years but we can make a lot of progress in these two years.”
As for that first time on the mat in a match, “I tried not to phase anyone, just stick through it and they weighed similar to me so there is no reason to be scared,” Taylor said.
Going from playing a team game like football to being alone on the mat gives him a different perspective. “But I kind of enjoyed it. You don’t always get an opportunity like this.”
Richfield hosts the annual Spartans Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Saturday against Kennedy, East Ridge, Orono, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, United South Central and Rochester John Marshall.
Fridley Invite
Richfield’s first Saturday invitational came at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite with the team collecting 48 points to place 12th out of 13 teams. Experience and mat time was the key for the meet as Hughes finished second at 132 pounds going 3-1 on the day. He came up short against Mound Westonka’s Noah Lietzau by an 8-4 decision in the championship match.
Jafari Vanier highlighted the day going 3-1 to place third. He won a third-place decision at 106 pounds.
Senior Juan De Dios-Molina was fourth at 285 pounds after an injury in the second period forced him to retire early from the match. He went 2-2 on the day.
