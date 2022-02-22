Reigning section champs ready to challenge for a repeat
Richfield’s boys basketball began all-important February with a three-game winning streak, including a 78-69 victory over Holy Angels (Feb. 4) sandwiched between an 81-56 win at St. Anthony Village (Feb. 2) and a season-high 96-55 win at Brooklyn Center (Feb. 7).
The busy stretch of Tri-Metro Conference games continued last week with Columbia Heights and DeLaSalle, five days apart.
The Spartans came up short against Columbia Heights 84-73 before falling at DeLaSalle 78-60 Feb. 15.
Richfield rebounded with an 86-71 win over Fridley Feb. 18 in the final conference game. The Spartans finished third with a 7-5 record, behind unbeaten Columbia Heights and 10-1 DLS.
Richfield used 24 points from Mitchell January against Fridley, along with 22 points from Jaden Wollmuth and 20 points from Jaedyn Patterson. Bryce Joerger and CJ Armstrong each added eight points to complete the season sweep.
January, Amrstrong, Wollmuth and Patterson finished with 14, 12, 12 and 11 points, respectively against DeLaSalle.
At Brooklyn Center, Richfield broke out to a 52-33 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half on a 44-22 run.
Wollmuth and Patterson guided the offense with 27 and 26 points, respectively. Armstrong finished with 13 points, while Joerger and January contributed 12 points each. The Spartans are 10-10 overall with coach Omar McMillan explaining how the team continues, “to climb up the mountain to be playing the best basketball for sections.
“We knew we would come around about this time based on the hefty schedule and when you lose the guys we lost, we have a young varsity team and I knew it would take us some time to get it going but everyone is starting to pick up their roles.”
McMillan explained there are three mini-seasons within the season, and one of those comes once sections hit with the season on the line.
He said the roles of Armstrong, a freshman, and junior Kaleb Olson continue to expand and they are getting more aggressive on the varsity floor.
Senior Tyler Jake is another player the coaches have seen grow as an aggressive rebounder.
Armstrong has the potential to be a tough kid to contain, especially when he works inside and in transition to open up teammates. “CJ is a bucket-getter, but going from that as a main contributor with the freshman, sophomore or JV team is different from varsity,” McMillan said. “He needs to expand his game to be more than a scorer. We know what he can do with the ball as a floor general and defensive stopper. We want him to be one of the best players ever in the state.”
McMillan made a point to note the performance of juniors Nathan Gay and Casey Gay, not only on the floor for game days, but every day at practice. “They are the hardest working players on the JV team and then come in and guard Mitch at practice,” McMillan said.
Knowing what the team has done the last two seasons, McMillan leans on a theory used by a college coach: “You’ve heard about what you did yesterday but you haven’t done anything today. We have a good coaching staff but now we are reaping the benefits of the last two years,” he said. “We don’t bring up last year to this team because it’s about leaving their mark this year. We don’t hold them to the same expectations like we did last year. Our goal is always to win.”
