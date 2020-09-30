Richfield/Holy Angels girls swimming and diving picked up a 107-87 win over Minnehaha Academy Sept. 24 at Richfield Middle School.
The Spartans opened the meet with a back and forth 200-yard medley relay as two Richfield relays finished within 15-hundredths of a second of each other, trailing the Redhawks winning relay. Richfield’s relay team of Sarah Walz, McKay Hall, Amara Ramirez and Emily Dzierzak finished second in 2:11.52 while the other Spartan relay team of Aerin Humiston, Sydney Colbert, Laura Hosar and Lauren Briggs finished third in 2:11.67.
Senior Maya Burkstrand won the 200 free in 1:57.54 and 100 fly in 1:02.42.
Hosar won the 100 free in 1:00.92 with teammates Colbert (1:02.53) and Briggs (1:03.14) completing the RHS sweep in the event.
Charlotte Mook won the 500 free in 5:47.51, 12 seconds clear of Minnehaha’s runner-up.
Richfield divers Audrey Olson and Addy Taylor placed first and second, respectively, scoring 149.10 and 147.00 points.
Dzierzak was runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:37.84 and third in the 100 back (1:15.74) while Walz was second in the 100 back in 1:15.22.
In the 200 free relay, Richfield’s Colbert, Hall, Hosar and Burkstrand posted the winning time of 1:49.97 and another Spartans relay of Briggs, Emma Governat, Ramirez and Mook was second in 1:52.69.
Richfield swam exhibition for the final two events, although Ramirez posted the top time in the 100 breaststroke of 1:16.43 and the 400 free relay of Burkstrand, Govenat, Walz and Dzierak had the top time of 4:09.37.
