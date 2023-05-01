Holy Angels off red-hot 5-0 start

Richfield boys tennis picked up its first win of the season in a 6-1 Tri-Metro Conference win over Robbinsdale Cooper on April 25.

Jordan Timm
Richfield sophomore Jordan Timm returns the ball during a No. 1 singles match against St. Louis Park’s Sam Wolden on April 26. Wolden won the match 6-0, 6-0. Timm partnered with Trace Rutherford to defeat Kennedy’s Ray Tu and Chris Alvarado at third doubles in a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 win on April 18.
Max Lindley
Richfield senior Max Lindley returns a serve during his No. 2 singles match against St. Louis Park’s Crew Lund on April 26. Lund won the match 6-0, 6-1. Lindley won his first match of the season at No. 1 doubles with partner Peter Hasnik against Cooper 6-0, 6-1 on April 25.
Doubles
Richfield’s No. 1 doubles team of eighth-grader Peter Hasnik and junior Cole Meyer return the ball during their April 26 match against St. Louis Park. The Spartans lost the match 6-0, 6-1.  

