Holy Angels off red-hot 5-0 start
Richfield boys tennis picked up its first win of the season in a 6-1 Tri-Metro Conference win over Robbinsdale Cooper on April 25.
Jack Friel and Jordan Timm won their second and third singles matches, respectively, in straight sets. Friel won 6-2, 6-1 against Pol Prats while Timm earned a 6-0, 6-0 shutout win over Gabriel Gamligo.
Cooper’s lone team point came at first singles as Martin Garcia topped Cole Meyer 6-0, 6-0.
Richfield picked up three doubles wins starting with the No. 1 team of Max Lindley and Peter Hasnik defeating Joshua Vang and TJ Tolention 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 Magus McGrath and Jonas Taylor downed Simon Hagge and Sam Quinten-Castillo 6-2, 6-0. Richfield’s No. 3 doubles team of Daniel Tam and Noah Maitland won by default.
Richfield hosted former Metro West Conference foe St. Louis Park on the Spartans’ courts next as the Orioles won the meet 7-0. McGrath and Friel came up short at second doubles to Asher Shertok and Logan Peterson 6-1, 6-4 and in the third doubles match Park’s Nate Schwietering and Ari Lissauer defeated Richfield’s Tenzin Jigdral and Trace Rutherford 6-3, 6-3.
Playing a third match in as many days, Richfield lost 5-2 to Columbia Heights in a conference match.
At third doubles, Tam and Maitland won their match over Bruce Averalo Calle and Brant Bueno Fajardo 6-2, 7-5 for the lone doubles win for Richfield. First doubles duo of Max Lindley and Peter Hasnik and second doubles team of McGrath and Taylor each lost 6-1, 6-3.
At first singles, Cole Meyer lost to Heights Ji Qi Ni 6-2, 6-2. Timm came up short in second singles against Bella Skaja 6-2, 6-1 and Friel lost his third singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Richfield ended the week with a 7-0 loss at Woodbury on Saturday. Lindley and Hasnik lost at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-3 while Friel and McGrath came up short at No. 2 6-1, 6-2 and Tam and Rutherford dropped their No. 3 match 6-1, 6-2.
Kennedy handed Richfield a 5-2 loss in their first-ever Tri-Metro match on April 18. Kennedy won three singles matches including No. 1 as Ty Bunkusol defeated Meyer 6-0, 6-1, Samson Keefe won at No. 2 against Friel 6-1, 6-2 and Lupe Perez Dominquez downed Tam 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.
All three doubles matches needed a third-set tiebreaker to determine a winner. At No. 1 doubles Kennedy’s Dom Walton and Laith Freitekh defeated Lindley and Hasnik 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. At second doubles, Kennedy’s Elisha Bjerkeset and Aaron Fuentes defeated McGrath and Taylor 2-6, 7-6, 10-5 and at third doubles Timm and Rutherford gave Richfield the win over Raymond Tu and Chris Alvarado 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Stars start 5-0
Holy Angels added a pair of wins last week including a fourth 7-0 shutout this time on April 25 against Tri-Metro foe Columbia Heights.
Stars sophomore Sophia Reuter improved to 5-0 while holding down the No. 1 singles spot with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ji Qi Ni. Seventh-grader Oliver Heitzman also swept his match coming at No. 2 singles against Ji Kai Ni 6-0, 6-0. Stars senior Ben Wilhoit won at third singles 6-1, 6-1.
Holy Angels’ three doubles teams also won in straight sets with the No. 1 and 3 teams of Tyler Weiland and Ben Ritz and Declan Andresen and Henry Heitzman, respectively each winning 6-2, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Avi Kasargod and Cici Xie won 6-4, 6-0.
One day earlier, Holy Angels picked up a 5-2 win over Southwest Christian.
Reuter and Heitzman won their respective matches in straight sets while the third and fourth singles matches needed a third-set tiebreaker.
Southwest’s Brock Walmer defeated Kasargod 6-3, 2-6, 12-10 at third singles while Dan Bozanich picked up the other Southwest team point at fourth singles downing Ben Ritz 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.
In doubles matches, Holy Angels top team of Wilhoit and Gabe Sullivan won 6-3, 6-2 and Weiland and Heitzman won at No. 2 6-1, 6-4. Holy Angels’ third doubles team of Fletcher Grubbs and Lucas Schutz won their match over Southwest’s Austin Kimble and Justin Erickson 6-1, 5-7, 10-8.
