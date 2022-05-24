Event titles go to Gay, Murnan, Madrid, Schaefer, Moore, Drepaul, Petersen, Fisher, Moe, Wisdom, Keller
Richfield and Holy Angels track and field each hoisted the Tri-Metro Conference Championship trophies at Spartan Stadium May 17.
The Richfield boys outscored Holy Angels 158.5 to 110 points for the title, while the Stars’ girls beat out Visitation 174-157.5.
Boys
The Spartans won seven of the 18 events, finishing among the top three in nine events.
Coach Teresa Stadem believed the title was within reach but didn’t know the final score would be that dominant.
“We’ve watched performances throughout the year, raced against many of them already so we knew where we stood but to still be able to show up and do that was great to see,” she said. “This is our deepest and largest team we’ve had by two or three times from what we’ve had in the past so that’s allowed us to move around.
“We had some kids who could’ve been conference champions in other events. We have the numbers and talent to go through the events which allows me to put together a strong lineup.”
She said the team has grown in large part by spreading word-of-mouth from past track and field teammates recruiting friends from other sports to give it a try. “We’re always pushing people to bring one more friend and the basketball players or football players talk to each other and this is the result,” she said. “We have very talented kids in the building and now it’s down to just bringing them out for the team. A lot of kids are ready to be part of something.”
Senior throwers Josh Drepaul and Brady Moore swept both events with Moore winning the shot put with a personal-best 45 feet, 8 inches while Drepaul went 41-8. Drepaul won the discus with a PR of 119-5 and Moore was second at 104-3.
“We’ve always had talent in spots but like our throws are so good this year, across the board,” Standem said. “My veterans are strong leaders who others look up to and the thing is if we can sustain this it is going to help us out because track helps the rest of the sports like football, soccer and basketball.”
Junior Trey Petersen cleared nine feet to win the pole vault and Spartans senior teammate Antonio Garcia-Pacheco cleared eight feet to place third.
Senior hurdler Henry Schaefer won the 110-meter hurdles in a PR of 16.29 and was second in the 300 hurdles in 43.66.
Junior Casey Gay won the 800 in a PR of 2:02.13 and sophomore Thomas Madrid won the 3,200 in 10:45.95.
Despite running a P.R. of 11.31 in the 100, junior Eliajah Randle placed second and junior Nathan Gay was second in the 1,600 run in 4:49.83.
The Spartans added key points in the relays including the winning time in the 4x200 of 1:32.82 with the group of Randle, Kevin Voss, Dane Hanks and Joaquin Jamison. The 4x400 relay was second in 3:34.42 with the team of Nathan Gay, Hanks, Jamison and Casey Gay.
The 4x800 team placed third in 8:47.28 with Aidan Cossette, Knut Linne, Nathan Gay and Casey Gay.
Holy Angels had several highlights and as meet host, the Stars nearly captured the conference title.
Senior Josh Gillard was second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, and set a new PR in the long jump of 20-10 1/2 also to place second. He was fourth in the triple jump despite setting another PR of 40-11.
Gillard also ran the second leg of the 4x100 relay which placed second in 45.86 with the team of Michael Laird, Gillard, Matt Cullen and Kieran Murnan.
Murnan, a junior, won the 200 dash in a PR of 23.45 and was fourth in the 100 while setting a new PR of 11.50. Classmate Chuck Gilbert III was fifth in each event setting new PRs of 24.16 and 11.70, respectively.
Sophomore thrower Jake Zitek was third in the shot put going 39-4 1/2 and sixth in the discus going 100-4. Senior Finnegan Zellmer was fourth in the discus going 100-6 1/2.
Junior Ben Ertl was second in the pole vault clearing 8-6 and senior Alan Brady was fourth clearing 8 feet.
Girls
Holy Angels’ sophomore standout sprinter Ashley Fisher cruised to the 100 and 200 dash titles in 12.51 and 25.57 (PR time), respectively.
Freshman Maggie Moe won the 3,200 run in a PR of 12:47.37 and sophomore teammate Caroline Pierce was third in 12:53.31. Pierce was second in the 1,600 in 5:42.05 and Moe was fourth in 5:45.56, both PR times.
The Stars relays helped pile up the points with three runner-ups and a conference title. The 4x400 team of Olivia Keller, Fisher, Beatrice Koenig and Ingrid Kuhfuss won it in 4:15.29. The 4x100 relay of Calli Holmes, Grace Massaquoi, Isabella Bonadonna and Brooke Wisdom finished second in 53.34. The 4x200 relay of Holmes, Ellabelle Pritchard, Bonadonna and Wisdom was second in 1:51.59 and the 4x800 team of Maya Aylward, Caroline Carson, Emily Fisher and Kiera O’Rourke was second in 10:49.69.
Wisdom won the pole vault by going over the bar set at 8 feet, a PR Keller won the long jump with a season-best 16-11 1/2 and Massaquoi was third with a PR of 15-8 1/2.
Fisher won the triple jump with another PR of 36-6 and Keller was third going 34-6.
Richfield’s top finishers include junior Samaira Lofton with a fourth-place finish in the high jump clearing 4-8 and freshman Nadine Neu was fourth in the pole vault clearing 6-6, along with junior Margaret Weiss who placed fifth, based on the number of attempts it took to clear.
Junior Romina Santos was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 54.14 and sixth in the 100 hurdles with another PR of 19.93.
Junior Jaci Hintz was fifth in the 400 in a PR of 1:05.75 and sophomore Janiya Moore was fifth in the 100 in 13.31. Senior Ava Hanks was fifth in the 3,200 in a season-best 13:44.73.
The Spartans 4x100 relay of Aryanna Krautkramer, Lofton, Asiha Henry and Abigail DeHaven was third in 53.62.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
br26 track tri metro
Richfield’s Casey Gay, right, leads the pack around the opening turn in the 800 meter run at the Spartan Invite April 28. Gay won the Tri-Metro Championship in the same event in a personal-best time of 2:02.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.