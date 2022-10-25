Richfield boys’ soccer dominates St. Thomas Academy for Section 3AA title after two final losses
After reaching the section finals the last two seasons, Richfield (10-4-4) broke through to hoist the Section 3AA trophy after a dominant 4-0 win over St. Thomas Academy on Oct. 18.
Soccer in Richfield continues to see a renaissance. Led by a group of 21 senior boys who started together as 5-year-olds at the various community parks around Richfield and played on organized teams through Richfield Soccer Association. They now play with the high school varsity program, which won the second-ever state title back in 1975.
Richfield coach Mike Harris said the feeling of going to state is great and what made the difference for him was a class of 21 seniors plus one junior came together as a unit.
“The other teams we played were younger and our boys really wanted it,” Harris said after being soaked with the water jug as part of the celebration. “We had some losses but the goal was this [a section title] and perfecting it for the playoffs. We started playing really good at the end and CJ [Cole Madison] our goalie came back from injury.”
Harris was concerned about a letdown on Tuesday after such an emotional win over Holy Angels three days earlier but the team proved him otherwise.
“That was the big monkey off the back for the program, beating Holy Angels in the playoffs after losing six times since I’ve been here since 2002, so that was really emotional,” Harris said.
The Spartans coach said they won races to the ball against the Stars then converted the chances from the penalty dot to prevail.
Madison saved the third attempt after the Stars missed a previous kick in the best-of-five rounds. “We had our fourth and fifth kickers to win the game and one of them had to make it so it was Arturo Salgado Trejo who iced it for us.”
Pulling out the win at StarDome was a big confidence boost for Ruiz.
“They’ve knocked us out so many times, we just had to get the courage in overtime and penalties to do it and that’s what we did,” he said.
Tuesday’s final began with a quick header goal as Luis Sanchez knocked in a corner kick served up by Antwaine Ruiz in the sixth minute.
The pair accounted for all four goals with each scoring twice and assisting twice.
The goal came in front of the Richfield student section which joined in the early celebration as the Spartans fed off the energy turning defensive stands into quick counterattacks to keep the Cadets on their heels for long stretches of the game.
“That speed and skill and our confidence,” Harris said were the three biggest traits against the Cadets in their first meeting since 2012 as both were members of the Metro East Conference. Now in the Tri-Metro Conference which had three teams in their section finals with DeLaSalle and Richfield advancing while Columbia Heights fell to Hill-Murray 2-1 in the Section 4AA final.
Richfield took a 2-0 lead on a shot that was initially stopped by the STA keeper but trickled over the goal line as the Spartans toned down the celebration going up 2-0 with 2:22 left in the opening half saying, “We aren’t done yet, we’ve got 40 more [minutes] to go,” Ruiz said while walking off the field at halftime.
“We came in knowing it would be a hard team so we had to keep our heads and keep doing what we were doing all season, staying together,” Ruiz said. “We knew not to stop from there because we are family and we had to keep going, not to let up.”
Sanchez made it a 3-0 lead literally after the whistle to open play in the second half.
The final goal came off a counterattack as Ruiz sprung Sanchez loose down the left side of the field before a final centering shot was redirected into the goal by Ruiz to make it 4-0.
The defense, anchored by Angel Mendez Lopez as a center back, Alexis Dominguez as a right back and the host of the other Spartans along the defensive line calmly collected the Cadets offensive pushes to maintain their form until the end.
The back unit also helped spark the counterattack at times or helped move the ball around to maintain possession and use up as much time off the clock as possible.
That comfort with friends you have grown up with led to one of the state’s top soccer teams this fall which outscored the opposition 56-18 for a plus-38 in goal differential.
The defense kept the ball out of danger, conceding a season-high three goals in a 3-3 draw against Robbinsdale Cooper while limiting the opposition to one goal or less in 12 contests. Seven of those matches were shutouts including four of the last six games.
In the three section games, Richfield allowed one goal while shutting out St. Paul Highland Park and St. Thomas. The goal allowed came at neighbor Holy Angels in a 2-1 semifinal win decided on penalty kicks.
STA upset Two Rivers in their semifinal to set the stage for the final as Harris believed Two Rivers was the best team by far they played to this point. Richfield drew 2-2 at Two Rivers back on Sept. 29.
“I’d say we were the underdogs because of how we started the season,” Ruiz said. “Not a lot of people believed in us but we knew if we stuck together with a good fan base and good coach, Mike has been doing great, we would come out on top at some point and I’m happy this is the year we did it after three years.”
Many members of the team won a state title in eighth grade together and earned two runner-up finishes at the USA CUP in Blaine.
“We know each other in and out,” Ruiz said. “It really is one big family because if you make one mistake your brother is behind you to help you. Your family always has your back.”
The Spartans defeated White Bear Lake Mariner 2-1 for the state title and began the 2022 Class AA state tournament against Worthington at Farmington High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Spartans (10-4-4) received the fifth seed in the eight-team Class AA state bracket.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. Austin, at Farmington
Oct. 26
No. 4 Worthington vs. No. 5 Richfield at Farmington
No. 2 DeLaSalle vs. Princeton at Monticello
Oct. 27
No. 3 Cloquet vs. St. Cloud Tech at Irondale
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners play at 12:30 or 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at US Bank Stadium
Final
Semifinal winners advance to play at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 at US Bank Stadium
Third place
Semifinal losers meet at 11 a.m. at West St. Paul Athletics Center on Nov. 2.
