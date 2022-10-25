Richfield boys’ soccer dominates St. Thomas Academy for Section 3AA title after two final losses

Trophy presentation
Buy Now

Richfield captain Antwaine Ruiz leads the team with the Section 5AA trophy to celebrate with friends and family outside the field.

After reaching the section finals the last two seasons, Richfield (10-4-4) broke through to hoist the Section 3AA trophy after a dominant 4-0 win over St. Thomas Academy on Oct. 18.

Celebration
Buy Now

Members of the Richfield team celebrate the section title along with fans at Spartan Stadium.
Luis Sanchez header goal
Buy Now

 Richfield senior Luis Sanchez, left, rises up to head the ball in off a Antwaine Ruiz corner kick six minutes into the Section 3AA final against St. Thomas Academy played Oct. 18 at Spartan Stadium.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments