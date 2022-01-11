Richfield schedule doesn’t let up with more ranked opponents on the horizon
Richfield rebounded from losses to South St. Paul and Benilde-St. Margaret’s at the Capital City Classic Dec. 29-30 with a pair of wins to start 2022.
The Spartans added a 61-56 win at Mound Westonka Jan. 4 before handing St. Anthony a 78-42 defeat back in Richfield Jan. 7 in the Tri-Metro Conference opener.
Behind a 43-18 second-half rally, Richfield used 19 points each from Mitchell January and Jaedyn Patterson, while CJ Armstrong and Jaden Wollmuth contributed 13 points each. The Huskies were led by junior Nathan Lucas who had 20 points as they trailed by 11 points at the break.
The road win to begin the new year saw the Spartans lead 33-26 at halftime as the White Hawks kept pace over the second half. Richfield used 19 points from January and 13 points from Patterson to set the tone to find the second win of the season. The first win came back on Dec. 11 against Kennedy in a 65-57 final before going 18 days between games.
Richfield visited Holy Angels on Jan. 11 in a Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy game, after this edition went to press. The Spartans continue a string of five straight conference games this time hosting Brooklyn Center (1-3) on Friday, Jan. 14 with opening tip set for 6 p.m. before visiting sixth-ranked (Class 3A) Columbia Heights (7-0) on Jan. 18 and host No. 2 ranked (Class 3A) DeLaSalle (6-4) on Jan. 21.
Heights is led by seniors Muja Burton and Terrence Brown who are averaging more than 24 points per game and collectively hit 35 3-pointers.
