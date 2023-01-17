Walker is making the switch from assistant for the boys to girls head coach

Behind a season-high 30 points by sophomore Desirai Chappell, Richfield girls basketball’s offense scored a season-best 79 points in a 79-72 victory over St. Anthony on Jan. 10.

Desi Chappell
Buy Now

Richfield sophomore Desi Chappell splits between two Holy Angels players during Friday’s game. She finished with nine points during a 71-36 loss.
Grace Anderson
Buy Now

Richfield senior Grace Anderson, left, goes up for two of her team-high 11 points against Holy Angels on Friday. 
Isabella Hamlin
Buy Now

Richfield senior Isabella Hamlin dribbles the ball out of danger during the opening half Jan. 13. She finished with six points.
Bri Johnson
Buy Now

Richfield junior Bri Johnson, middle, goes up to grab the ball between Holy Angels players during their Jan. 13 contest.
Desi Chappell
Buy Now

Richfield sophomore Desi Chappell, right, looks to pass inside to senior Isabella Hamlin (33) during the second half against Holy Angels.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments