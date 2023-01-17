Walker is making the switch from assistant for the boys to girls head coach
Behind a season-high 30 points by sophomore Desirai Chappell, Richfield girls basketball’s offense scored a season-best 79 points in a 79-72 victory over St. Anthony on Jan. 10.
The win not only snapped a five-game losing streak but helps the team move past a 76-32 loss to Tri-Metro newcomer Robbinsdale Cooper back on Jan. 6, which was the first game for the team in 18 days.
The Spartans followed that up with a 71-36 loss to Holy Angels in front of a crowded gym at Holy Angels with the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy on the line.
Richfield (3-9) kept the game close, 16-13, before the Stars extended its lead to 31-19 by halftime thanks to turnovers and 3-pointers. The Stars kept the pressure over the second half outscoring Richfield 40-17.
After opening the season with a rousing 62-8 win over St. Paul Johnson on the Spartans home court, new head coach Desmond Walker said the season has had its ups and downs. “The girls are learning some new things, learning a new system and it’s taking some time. I’m seeing some games we are competitive in and some games we are not. Right now we are teaching them how to compete each and every game. It’s a learning process and learning those situational roles and where they fit into what we are trying to do.”
Senior forward Grace Anderson led the Spartans with 11 points, well above her average of 7.8 points per game as she found success coming in the paint.
Sophomore guard Desairi Chappell rarely came off the floor and was involved in plays up and down the floor as the primary ball-handler. She finished with nine points.
Anderson and junior Bri Johnson along with Chappell and senior Isabella Hamlin each serve as leaders in their own way in addition to senior Amayah Grindeland-Brown who is recovering from an injury.
The leaders on the team have been great to help set the tone and expectations during practice or in games. With that being said, the coaches still have to remind the players to compete on every play, no matter what. “They’re not immune to those same mistakes,” Walker said, as the veterans in the group help interpret what the coaches are explaining to the rest of the team who might not have played for the staff in the past. Walker coached Johnson during their AAU season with Minnesota Diamond Elite. “She will tell the girls, this is the way it is. We get coached hard but we have to get out there and show them we can do it.”
With Chappell having so much responsibility with the ball, Walker believes she is only scratching the surface of what is possible. “She’s supremely talented with superior quickness and finishes at the rim,” Walker said as he estimates she is a top-25-30 player in her class but has gone under the radar to this point. “I’ve known her since sixth grade when she would come to our workouts. She’s a great Richfield kid.”
The day before visiting Holy Angels, Richfield was locked into a tough contest at Minneapolis Roosevelt losing 74-48 in what was a rivalry game for the Teddys, many of whom play for Minnesota Diamond Elite and lost to the Spartans last season.
“We had a chance to win the game going in, scouted them against Kennedy and Maranatha but the one thing you can’t expect is how much heart they came out with,” Walker said as five play for Diamond Elite. “They had this game circled, waiting for it for a whole year and they hit us with an uppercut in the first half making 11-3-pointers. They haven’t ever done that. They were ready for us but the damage was already done.”
Walker said Chappell wasn’t feeling her best but still managed to pour in 18 points, “She’s that talented,” the coach said. “She leads by example on the floor and the way we run our sets, we want to get everybody touching the basketball so she’s scoring in transition off steals and breaks. She plays tremendous defensively, playing the passing lanes and other girls see that.”
Busy December
Richfield was busy through the first two-thirds of December playing eight times in 17 days.
The Spartans closed out 2022 with a pair of four-point losses, 44-40 at Fridley (Dec. 16) and 69-65 in Richfield against Class AA Maranatha on Dec. 19.
Richfield expanded a three-point halftime lead on St. Anthony on Tuesday by rallying to a 44-40 advantage over the second half.
Johnson and Hamlin finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively in support against St. Anthony.
Chappell led the way against Cooper with 15 points while eighth-grader Taylor Nickell had a career-high 13 points while making five shots from the floor.
Cooper jumped to a 53-18 halftime lead as Bre Frazier paced the visitors with 23 points, six assists, five steals and two blocks. Cooper had 24 steals with three players collecting five steals each.
The Spartans led Maranatha (7-6) by one point at halftime. Both teams turned up the scoring pace over the second half as Maranatha went on a 40-35 run to pull ahead for the 69-65 victory.
Chappell was perfect from the field going 10-for-10 to lead the team with 24 points. She was 4-of-10 from the free throw line as the team went 13-24.
Johnson was the only other Richfield player in double-digits with 12 points.
The Mustangs countered with 27 points from eighth-grade guard Kaja Nash to go along with nine rebounds and was 10-of-23 from the floor. Junior guard Janiya Wright finished with a near quadruple-double. She had 18 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and seven blocks.
It took Richfield and Fridley until the second half to find some offensive success in what turned out to be a 44-40 Tigers win on Dec. 16 in a Tri-Metro Conference contest.
Anderson led the Spartans with 12 points while Chappell had 11 points. Eighth-grader Josephine Francois had a season-high seven points while Johnson and Nickell finished with 10 combined points.
Walker was able to empty the bench in a second resounding early-season win of the season – a 52-34 home win over Minneapolis South on Dec. 8. Richfield was 2-for-2 in home games to begin the season after opening with a 62-8 win over St. Paul Johnson.
Ten different players scored for Richfield including 21 points from Chappell and 12 points from Johnson.
Chappell had 13 points in the opening win over Johnson as 11 different Spartans scored in the opener. Richfield led 48-4 at halftime to help cruise by a 14-4 score over the second half to help give Walker his first win as head coach at Richfield.
Looking back on December, Walker realizes they aren’t a 3-point shooting team, yet, but are working to build that into their offensive toolbox. “We’re starting to see things move against the teams we are supposed to compete against,” he said while defensively the team needs to consistently close out better to lessen the 3-point opportunities and force the opposition to drive inside.
Familiar face
Walker came into the girls’ basketball position as someone not only familiar with the program but with the players already on the roster.
As a coach with Minnesota Diamond Elite, the AAU basketball program organized by boys’ head coach Omar McMillan, Walker coached the ninth-grade girls team in the off-season club season.
Walker spent the last nine seasons on the boys’ bench as an assistant for McMillan’s staff and brings over two decades of coaching football and basketball to the position.
McMillan helped Walker learn how to handle situations but there has been plenty he wasn’t aware of. “I’m still learning because it’s the expectations I’m setting and not necessarily what others expect. The toughest thing is getting support for those expectations to motivate and instill those expectations in them.
“We’re trying to hold the girls accountable and stick to those accountabilities even when other people don’t like it. Once the winning starts, they understand where it is coming through.”
A 1991 Minneapolis Southwest graduate where he stood out on the football field and basketball court, Walker went on to play football at Concordia University St. Paul where he became a two-time All-Conference player while earning his bachelor and masters degrees.
Walker and his wife Amy have three grown children including Michael who graduated from Richfield High School and daughters Alyse and Alexandra who graduated from Holy Angels and played basketball for coach Dan Woods.
In addition to Alexandra Walker, Qua Gaten and Tiffany Begin on the coaching staff, Walker added Kyla Adams who was a guard for the last Spartans team to play at state in 2015. Adams and twin sister Kailey Adams helped the Spartans go 15-15 including sweeping its way through three games to win the Section 6AAA title.
The all-female staff is something Walker is proud to note as they all played college basketball and as a result can help inspire the team of what is possible with determination and hard work. Adams is a pre-kindergarten teacher in Eagan in addition to a volunteer coach for the Spartans.
The Spartans travel to Visitation on Jan. 20 before hosting Twin Cities Academy/Great River at Richfield High School on Jan. 24.
