Tianna and Taleigha Powell are one key to a renewed commitment for inclusion that is paying dividends for Richfield basketball
The days of playing one-on-one basketball are over for Richfield sisters Tianna and Taleigha Powell.
The two are part of a resurgent Richfield High School girls basketball program that is 13-0 and ranks sixth in the latest QRF rating for Class 3A, at 134.3. Red Wing is at the top of the class with a 12-0 record and 166.9 rating, while defending section champ Holy Angels is eighth with a rating of 132.0.
Spartans coach Tre Jackson is in his second season. He’s brought everyone from c-squad to varsity together for practices to foster the feeling that everyone has a voice and is part of the larger program.
The Powells are part of that resurgence as upperclassmen and underclassmen, seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen are treated equally in a way to get the most of their ability in the right setting.
For the sisters, intense one-on-one battles to the rim are over thanks to aggressive elbows by the elder Tianna.
“We don’t play one-on-one together anymore,” Tianna, a senior guard for the Spartans explained before her younger sister, freshman Taleigha interjected: “She throws too many elbows.”
Tianna said it can be frustrating to be on the court at the same time but at the end of the day, she wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything.
“It’s frustrating playing with her but fun at the same time,” Tianna said. “I really want to yell at her on the court.”
The two joined basketball teams in Brainerd at the same time, Tianna as a sixth-grader and Taleigha as a third-grader.
Jackson said their different personalities come through on the court.
“Tianna’s tenacity and speed, plus her mental focus, is something I really love to see and she is so determined to win,” Jackson said. “Taleigha’s more of what we call a silent killer. I’ll look up at the scoreboard and see she’s already got 15 points and ask ‘How’d she do that?’
“Taleigha can do it all and that’s the difference between her and Tianna. Taleigha just plays ball and is focused on the next goal to play college ball.”
The two train together and have made the most of their second season as part of the undefeated Richfield program off to a 13-0 record.
Walking around Richfield High School wearing their jerseys on game days, Tianna will hear “Keep it up, Big Time,” from classmates in the hall. Servers at lunch and teachers will ask who the opponent is because they want to be at the next game to show their support.
“Especially since we are making history,” Tianna said.
The mood around the team is more like family.
“We have each other’s back,” Taleigha said.
That ownership of the program by the players is a deliberate move by Jackson to build cohesion.
“It’s not just the varsity team that practices over here and the other two teams over here,” he said. “We made a point to let everyone in the program know that this 13-0 record is everyone’s record because we are pushing each other and it is really on them.”
Jackson noticed that everyone from the players to coaches is giving it their best effort every day at practice and that is yielding success when it comes to games.
“C-squad is all friends and I’ll see them at the shootaround and practice they are all together,” he said. Jackson’s received encouraging texts from parents about how their daughter is having so much fun and the fact that he was able to build it around a family-like atmosphere is a key.
In his previous stops with AAU and South St. Paul younger programs, he saw and heard the horror stories about teams being separate.
“I wanted to make sure the younger girls felt like they are a part of it,” he said. “The younger girls were looking up to them and the older girls were always rooting for them. Instead of feeling like a 75 percent separation they made it feel like one percent from the top team to the bottom team.”
Jackson recognizes the historic run they are on.
“For me, it is about keeping their head to the ground and not trying to get into the hype too much,” he said. “We aren’t practicing any different, just making sure they stay within what we have gone over since Day One because we haven’t done anything yet.”
Jackson said he has people come up to him after games to share it was their first game back in five years and to keep up the good work. “The energy in the gym isn’t something I’ve heard since 2012 with Jessica January,” he said
Tianna and Taleigha led the Spartans to an emotional 72-59 win at Eau Clarie North (Wisconsin), with 16 and 13 points respectively, to open the new year with a win Jan. 3.
“It reminded me of Division 2 or 3 college game,” Jackson said of the atmosphere surrounding the game, given that Eau Claire honored a teammate that had recently died from cancer.
“They were playing for a bigger cause than us and were a solid team. We couldn’t match their energy.”
One day later the team returned home to face Kennedy in a game that held implications for section seeding (Section 3-3A).
A highlight that illustrated Taleigha’s knack for the game came on Nov. 26, the second game of the season, when the Spartans won at Irondale 66-65 in overtime.
Taleigha admitted her shot seemed off that night but everyone, including Tianna, encouraged her to keep shooting.
“That was her best night of shooting and literally kept us in that game,” Tianna said, knowing what her younger sister means to the success of the program.
For Taleigha, it wasn’t her best work but got the job done.
“Honestly my shots were off but the coach said to keep shooting and the kept going in,” Taleigha said.
Saturday’s game against Kennedy brought out the best in the Spartans, playing in front of a crowded gym, thanks in part to the Richfield/Kennedy boys game as a primer for the fans.
Quick fouls piled up on the girls game, especially on Richfield as Jackson utilized the depth on the roster.
Tianna would go on to foul out with three minutes left, forcing others to step up and contribute.
Over winter break the team played a pair of games at the Bemidji Christmas Classic, defeating Detroit Lakes 65-50 and Hibbing 56-50.
The Powells previously lived in Brainerd, so Tianna was able to talk with a couple of friends from AAU programs for a little scouting on what to expect.
Aside from the basketball games, the team spent a lot of time bonding, which included a competitive evening at a Chuck E. Cheese arcade.
The team was fascinated by a Deal or No Deal game. “Always click no deal,” Tianna said. Taleigha added they set a record for the Pop-A-Shot score. “All three of us were shooting at the same time,” she said.
“It brought our team together,” Taleigha said. “Our goal was to get Richfield’s name out there and we definitely did that.”
Respect is something Tianna believes will come if they continue on the current path. “We are ranked sixth right now, doing what we are supposed to be doing. We deserve to be sixth but we want to go higher.”
Taleigha doesn’t put much stock into the rankings. “I don’t see rankings or records like that. We are doing what we need to do and when we get on the court we are just playing basketball,” she said.
