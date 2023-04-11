The Eagan native and UCONN standout had 23 points in 25 games
Playing hockey for the last five years out east at the University of Connecticut, Eagan native and Eastview High School graduate Natalie Snodgrass was beyond excited to play hockey at the professional level in Minnesota.
The first-year Minnesota Whitecaps forward was a welcome addition to the Isobel Cup runner-ups collecting 23 points in 25 games. Snodgrass, a current member of the US National team and PHF All-Star, led the Whitecaps with a +12 player rating The Whitecaps played for a third Isobel Cup this season after having won it in 2019.
Playing in her homestate was a big factor for the two-time UCONN captain who was a key skater for the Whitecaps who called Richfield Ice Arena its home this season.
“Five years didn’t feel long enough,” Snodgrass said of her time with the Huskies hockey team, following older sister Emily Snodgrass to the Stamford, Connecticut school. “I loved my time out there and was really lucky with how well everything went – we were well-coached and really proud of the culture we created. I got to play with some of the best people I’ve had as teammates and I’m going to miss that family feeling.”
Snodgrass left Eastview as the all-time scoring leader and has only built on that reputation in college, setting the UCONN scoring record with 70 goals and continuing to surpass expectations in the pro ranks.
Unsure about life after college hockey, Snodgrass signed with the Whitecaps, moved back to Minnesota and worked as a para-professional at Oak Ridge Elementary School in Eagan, the same school her mother Nancy Snodgrass is wrapping up her final year of teaching before retiring.
Before the Whitecaps season began, Snodgrass said Richfield Ice Arena was feeling more like a home arena for the pro team with the improvements to the locker room, training area and fan sections.
She celebrated her 24th birthday with a hat trick against PHF newcomer Montreal Force in a 5-2 win on Dec. 17 before playing in the PHF All-Star Game (one assist in two games) and earned a spot on Team USA in the February Rivalry Series against Team Canada.
She finished the regular season with 10 goals and 10 assists in 22 games. She had 82 shots on goal, blocked eight shots, was 38-19 in faceoffs and had two power-play goals. She finished with three game-winners.
During the three Isobel Cup playoff games she scored the final goal in a 4-1 upset win over defending Isobel Cup champion Boston. Eight days later she had two assists in a 3-2 loss in the Isobel Cup final against Toronto in a game played at Arizona State’s Mullet Arena on March 26. She did a little bit of everything in the game, blocking two shots, taking four shots and matched her season-high for faceoffs won with 15, giving her 42 wins over the final four games of the season.
Representing the US since 2014, Snodgrass helped the team win the Under-18 Women’s World Championship in 2015 and played in 2016.
In a Bally Sports North feature, Snodgrass said it is humbling to have girls ask for her autograph and wear her jersey around Richfield Ice Arena.
“It’s really cool to have that effect on kids,” she said. “I never thought I could be that inspiration for them and it’s humbling and I think that needs to happen more and hopefully we can grow our game so this can be a sustainable job so that’s the goal.”
