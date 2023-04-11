The Eagan native and UCONN standout had 23 points in 25 games

Playing hockey for the last five years out east at the University of Connecticut, Eagan native and Eastview High School graduate Natalie Snodgrass was beyond excited to play hockey at the professional level in Minnesota.

Natalie Snodgrass
Eagan native Natalie Snodgrass closed out her rookie season with the Minnesota Whitecaps with 23 points in 25 games including two assists in the Isobel Cup Finals and a goal in the semifinal upset win over Boston. She was one of the Whitecaps top faceoff-takers winning 15 draws in the final.

