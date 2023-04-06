Does Richfield need properties that are a full acre in size to offer zoning flexibility for new developments?
The Richfield City Council says no.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to eliminate the minimum lot size requirement for planned unit developments in the city.
The elimination of the one-acre minimum does not exempt development proposals from the traditional scrutiny and approval for a new project in the city.
“Any time we can add flexibility but still have the public hearings and the review, it’s a good change,” Mayor Mary Supple said.
Council Member Sean Hayford Oleary reviewed the amendment summary, which noted that planned unit developments are intended to “provide an opportunity for innovative and creative development” that will “complement existing neighborhood character.”
In exchange for flexibility with traditional zoning rules that otherwise require variance approvals, a proposed PUD development is required to bring something unique or beneficial to the community. Not all properties qualify for a PUD zoning designation, but property owners have the option to apply for the designation if their proposed development is well designed and can be successfully integrated into a neighborhood.
Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman cited setback variances and impervious surface standards as examples of the flexibility that may be offered for a PUD. The city can ask for a development to do something above and beyond the design standards in exchange, she explained. A car dealership looking for a variance from the impervious surface standards was asked to provide solar panels on the roof of its building as part of a PUD, she noted.
The Zoning Code has required a property to be at least 1 acre in size in order to receive a PUD zoning designation, although most neighboring cities that were reviewed do not have a minimum size requirement, such as Hopkins, Bloomington, Edina and Minneapolis, according to the amendment summary.
Although PUDs were originally intended for large, integrated developments (such as master-planned communities), the process need not be limited to such parcels. With Richfield being considered a fully built-out city, approximately 1.5% of its 10,586 parcels would meet the 1-acre requirement, the summary noted.
The responsibility is on the applicant to show, through the public hearing process, that the quality of a proposed development is a reasonable trade-off for the requested Zoning Code flexibility. “The negotiation allowed by a PUD typically results in a better project than would be dictated by strict application of the code,” the summary concluded.
